Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 Brings A Unique Narrative to the Stage with HER TANGO

This preview performance combines the soulful music of Astor Piazzolla and Leonardo Suarez-Paz with the evocative poetry of Horacio Ferrer.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 Brings A Unique Narrative to the Stage with HER TANGO

In a blend of the traditional and the contemporary, Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 brings a unique narrative to the stage with Click Here. Three iconic instruments of tango-violin, guitar, and bandoneon, along with members of the Nuevo Tango Ballet, address the genre's essence and evolution and an intimate portrait of the genre through the female gaze.

This preview performance combines the soulful music of Astor Piazzolla and Leonardo Suarez-Paz with the evocative poetry of Horacio Ferrer, creating a tapestry of music, dance, and spoken word that delves into tango's feminine spirit.

Soloists Leonardo Suarez-Paz (violin & voice), Rodolfo Zanetti (bandoneon), and Gabriel Hermida (guitar) will lead the evening, accompanied by the graceful movements of the Nuevo Tango Ballet featuring Olga Suarez-Paz, Caitlyn Casson, Laura Izquierdo Jurado, and Héloïse Ponsonnet. The performance will be bilingual, presented in both English and Spanish, welcoming a diverse audience to experience the heart and soul of tango.

In conjunction with the concert, a special visual art exhibit will also be showcased, featuring works by the Argentine-born and New York-based abstract painter, Susana Aldanondo. This unique combination of performing and visual arts promises an immersive cultural experience.

Tickets start at $30. Click Here

Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our artists through the New York Foundation for the Arts.

Leonardo Suarez Paz is a composer, arranger, vocalist, choreographer, and director who creates across cultures and genres. He continues a family legacy of over 100 years in the genre, beginning with Gabino Ezeiza to Fernando Suarez Paz, who was instrumental in creating the Nuevo Tango alongside Piazzolla. Following in the footsteps of his mentors Astor Piazzolla and Horacio Ferrer, Leonardo "shows us how easily we can communicate across cultures if the desire and effort are there." (Wynton Marsalis, Artistic Director, Jazz at Lincoln Center).

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 is a vibrant multidisciplinary, artist-led performing arts project that celebrates and advances the genre of nuevo tango, a style innovated by Argentine-born and New York-raised composer Astor Piazzolla. Our mission is to advance nuevo tango, its evolution, and its relationship with jazz, classical, contemporary, and world genres across all disciplines through live performances, exhibits, recording, film, and education and by fostering the creation of new work and cross-cultural collaborations.




