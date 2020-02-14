LES MISERABLES Anthem Adopted by Protesters In China and Hong Kong
Les Miserables revolutionary anthem, 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' has been adopted as a protest song in both Hong Kong and mainland China.
The classic show tune has been dubbed with lyrics prevalent to some of the issues facing the Chinese people including the censure of Li Wenliang, the doctor who issued early warnings about the coronavirus outbreak and Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.
According to The Guardian, in response to the song's popularity among the opposition to the Chinese government, it has been removed from streaming platforms, both as an individual single and from cast albums.
Despite the effort to tamp down on the song's popularity, individual lyrics have subverted the censors of China's social media networks Weibo and WeChat.
This is not the first time the song has been used as a tool of protest, having made appearances in political movements in the Philippines, Iraq, Turkey and Ukraine.
The song was also used to depressing effect in Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, as a response to Hillary Clinton's comments calling his supporters a "basket of deplorables." Trump appeared at a rally in front of a projection of the words, "Les Deplorables" as the song blared in the background.
The show's composers quickly denounced the song's usage at the rally.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Neil Meron will produce a film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 for Netflix. Now, Meron has t... (read more)
Get To Know MEAN GIRLS' Newest Cast Members!
This news is so fetch! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, North Shore High is getting a new batch of students in the coming weeks, with Sabrina Car... (read more)
BroadwayWorld & IAMT Launch Online Theater Classes - Learn Acting, Singing & Dancing from the Experts
BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre are joining forces to bring an exclusive series of online classes in Acting, Singing, and... (read more)
Quiz: Which SIX Queen Are You?
We're celebrating the first preview of SIX by giving you the chance to see which of the show's iconic queens you are with some fun personality questio... (read more)
Protestors Respond To New WEST SIDE STORY Statement On Amar Ramasar Controversy
Since principal casting was announced for the Ivo van Hove-directed Broadway revival of West Side Story was announced last July, there have been publi... (read more)
Broadway-Bound THE MUSIC MAN Will Hold Open Call for Winthrop Paroo
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Music Man is coming back to Broadway this fall, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production, dir... (read more)