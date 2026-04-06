L'Alliance New York to Present CreativeMornings With Philanthropist Hali Lee in April

Join L'Alliance New York for a CreativeMornings event! The event begins with a complimentary breakfast, where attendees connect with fellow creatives. Afterward, enjoy a discussion from leading creative minds sharing fresh ideas and insights. The April rendition of CreativeMornings features Hali Lee, philanthropist and author of THE BIG WE, which makes the case that meaningful impact doesn't just come from large donors, but from everyday people organizing and giving together. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with a new community and be inspired. Reserve free tickets here.

L'Alliance New York regularly hosts the New York branch of CreativeMornings, a monthly free lecture series aimed at young professionals looking to meet new people and engage their creative minds. The free event begins with breakfast, followed by a lecture from guest speakers, usually innovative creators or thought leaders. There is also often a musical performance, and founder/host Tina Roth Eisenberg kicks off the event with a speech.

About Hali Lee

In 2025, Hali Lee was named to the inaugural Time100 Philanthropy in recognition of her work building collective giving. In 2021, she was named to Forbes' 50 Over 50: impact in recognition of her work as a founder of the Donors of Color Network, the first-ever national network of wealthy folks of color, Philanthropy Together, a national collective giving support organization, and the Asian Women Giving Circle. Today, she leads a boutique consulting practice, Radiant Strategies, whose clients include Fidelity Charitable, the Gates Foundation, and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. Hali is a frequent public speaker, who in the last year has made appearances at more than fifty conferences and events. Her work has been covered by the Washington Post, New York Times, and Good Housekeeping, who called her "The Mindful Giver" and one of "10 Women Over 50 Who Prove It's Never Too Late to Change the World." Her first book, THE BIG WE, was published by Sweet July/Zando in 2025. She lives in Brooklyn with her family, a big love of a dog, and rooftop honey bees.