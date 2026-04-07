L'Alliance New York Will Present COMIC ARTS FEST in April

L'Alliance New York presents Comic Arts Fest from Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26 at L'Alliance New York, 22 E 60th Street, New York, NY, 10022. Day passes start at $20, individual event tickets at $8, and full-festival passes at $45. All tickets can be purchased https://lallianceny.org/event/comic-arts-fest-2026/.

Meet some of the world's most celebrated graphic novelists and comic book artists across a full weekend of conversations, masterclasses, screenings, book signings, parties, and workshops featuring world-renowned artists such as Charles Burns, Elene Usdin, Felipe Smith, Frank Quitely, Julie Rocheleau, Benjamin Lacombe, and more. New this year, L'Alliance New York is also partnering with the Society of Illustrators to co-present a special off-site conference in their nearby museum. Comic Arts Fest is curated by publisher Rodolphe Lachat.

"If last year's inaugural edition opened under the most auspicious signs, carried by the support of Art Spiegelman, Françoise Mouly, Frank Miller, and many others, this new edition confirms our ambition to build a space of circulation and dialogue. A bridge between mainstream and independent scenes, between Europe and North America, and between the many graphic languages that make comics one of the most vibrant forms of storytelling today."

- Comic Arts Fest curator Rodolphe Lachat

Comic Arts Fest Full Schedule

Friday, April 24

Charles Burns: 100% Noir | TALK & SCREENING

Florence Gould Theater

7:30pm

Ages 16+

Celebrated comic artist Charles Burns (Black Hole, Final Cut) is known around the world for his instantly recognizable illustration style and his surreal, otherworldly stories. At this special event, he talks about his cult-classic work in a rare public appearance. The discussion precedes a screening of Fear(s) of the Dark (dirs. Blutch, Charles Burns, Marie Caillou, Pierre di Sciullo, Lorenzo Mattotti, Richard McGuire, 2007, 85min), an animated black-and-white horror anthology with shorts from Burns, Blutch, Richard McGuire, and more.

After the event, join us for the Opening Night Party. Savor delicious food and drinks, enjoy music, and watch a Live Exquisite Corpse session where guest illustrators create a unique piece of art. An "Exquisite Corpse" is a group drawing activity that gained popularity in 1920s artistic circles when it was adopted as a technique of the Surrealist movement to generate collaborative artworks.

Saturday, April 25

Artist Alley & Bookstore

10:30am-7:30pm

Throughout the weekend, Tinker Auditorium will feature a pop-up Comic Arts Fest Artist Alley & Bookstore: a hub for book signings and meetings with authors, as well as exclusive books and merchandise for sale. The Bookstore will feature Albertine, Abrams ComicArts, Fantagraphics, and FairSquare Graphics. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase from Maison Tara. Access to the Comic Arts Fest Artist Alley & Bookstore is included with any ticket purchase.

Artist Signing Schedule

10:30am-6:30pm Felipe Smith, Fabrice Sapolsky, Gigi Murakami, Greg Anderson Elysée

11:30am-1pm Benjamin Lacombe

12pm-1pm Frank Quitely

1:30pm-3pm Elene Usdin, Julie Rocheleau

3:30pm-5:30pm Charles Burns

3:30pm-4:30pm Frank Quitely

*Schedule subject to change

Family Workshops

Boardroom

10:30am, 1:30pm and 3:15pm

Unleash your inner superhero in these free, family-friendly workshops led by Tyler Kratz from the Art Studio NY! From learning to sketch to making their own superhero mask, kids will take inspiration from comics to create larger-than-life characters of their own.

Sketch a Superhero (10:30am): Inspired by the incredible superhero comics illustrated by festival guests, kids will learn how to draw their own characters and bring their stories to life on the page.

Become a Superhero: Mask-Making Workshop (1:30pm and 3:15pm): If drawing a superhero isn't enough, try becoming a superhero yourself! Create a superhero mask using paper, fabric, glitter, and more. Take inspiration from iconic comic book characters or straight from your own imagination.

From Glasgow to Gotham: Frank Quitely and the Art of Modern Superheroes | MASTERCLASS

Le Skyroom

10:45am

Over the past three decades, Frank Quitely has helped redefine some of the most iconic characters in modern comics, including Superman, Batman, and the X-Men. Yet despite working at the very center of mainstream superhero publishing, he has always preserved the sensibility of his indie beginnings. In this masterclass, Quitely reflects on his journey from the Glasgow indie comics scene to shaping modern superhero mythology. He will discuss his artistic process, his collaborations with writers such as Grant Morrison and Mark Millar, and how he has maintained a singular visual voice while working on some of the most beloved characters in comics history.

Drawing Workshop with Felipe Smith | WORKSHOP

Haskell Library

11am

Manga artist and writer Felipe Smith is known for his graphic novel series PEEPO CHOO and Marvel's Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider. Learn from a leading manga artist in this intimate, hands-on drawing workshop!

Miraculous World: New York, United HeroeZ | SCREENING

Dir. Thomas Astruc, 2020, 52min

Florence Gould Theater

11:30am

Ages 6+

This French animated series became a global smash hit, chronicling the adventures of Parisian teens Marinette and Adrien who transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir. Watch the characters' journey to New York City in this TV special from Miraculous, which has inspired bravery and kindness in young superheroes around the world.

A Feminine Gaze on the Other America | CONFERENCE

Julie Rocheleau, Elene Usdin

Le Skyroom

12:15pm

What does it mean to look at America from the outside? Julie Rocheleau (Globetrotters) and Elene Usdin (Detroit Roma, René·e aux bois dormants) discuss how their work approaches America as a place of projection, displacement, and imagination, through travel, fiction, and personal narrative. A conversation on perspective, storytelling, and the many faces of the "other" America.

The Strange Inside the Ordinary | CONFERENCE

Charles Burns, Frank Quitely

Florence Gould Theater

2pm

Two of the most distinctive voices in contemporary comics meet for the first time. Frank Quitely and Charles Burns have shaped radically different corners of the medium, from the surreal intimacy of independent comics to the epic scale of modern superheroes. Yet both artists share a fascination with the blurry boundary between the ordinary and the strange. In this conversation, they will discuss storytelling, drawing the human body, and how comics can transform everyday reality into something unsettling, poetic, and deeply memorable.

Felipe Smith: Manga from the US to Japan | MASTERCLASS

Le Skyroom

3pm

Felipe Smith's career has spanned continents and genres. He's the creator of PEEPO CHOO, the first manga serialized in Japan by a Western creator for a Japanese-speaking audience. He went on to work in animation (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) before developing Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider with Marvel. In this masterclass, he discusses his wide-ranging work and how he bridges U.S. and Japanese manga traditions, moving between industries, audiences, and storytelling styles.

Superheroes: A Living Myth | CONFERENCE

Fabrice Sapolsky, Julie Rocheleau

Le Skyroom

5pm

The figure of the superhero continues to captivate contemporary society, from blockbuster films to bestselling comic books. Leading comic artists who engage with superheroes in their work, including Fabrice Sapolsky and Julie Rocheleau, discuss how superheroes have become a modern myth, fraught with questions of morality, politics, gender and violence. The conversation is moderated by Comic Arts Fest curator, Rodolphe Lachat.

Elene Usdin in Conversation with Philippe Labaune | TALK

Society of Illustrators

5pm

French artist Elene Usdin joins gallerist Philippe Labaune, founder of Philippe Labaune Gallery, for a conversation about her multidisciplinary practice spanning painting, photography, and graphic narrative. Together they will discuss Usdin's acclaimed work, including her new graphic novel, Detroit Roma, as well as the role galleries play in championing artists and bringing illustration into the broader contemporary art world. The program takes place at the nearby Society of Illustrators, and guests are invited to explore the museum's exhibitions and enjoy the bar before and after the talk.

Drawing Gatsby: A Live Illustrated Concert

Benjamin Lacombe, Peter Yarin, Jared Soldiviero, Damian Jermaine Thompson

Florence Gould Theater

6:30pm

Benjamin Lacombe, known for his adaptations of classic literature, brings The Great Gatsby to life through live drawing and music. Watch Lacombe create real-time illustrations, narrated by actor Damian Jermaine Thompson, while listening to New York-based pianist Peter Yarin and drummer Jared Soldiviero, who shape their jazz and classical arrangements to Lacombe's images as they appear. The result is a one-night-only concert where the visuals and the score are developed onstage, offering a new way into F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel.

Sunday, April 26

Artist Alley & Bookstore

10:30am-4pm

Artist Alley Signing Schedule

10:30am-4pm Felipe Smith, Fabrice Sapolsky, Gigi Murakami, Greg Anderson Elysée

11:30am-1pm Elene Usdin

11:30am-1:30pm Julie Rocheleau

2pm-4pm Frank Quitely

2:30pm-4pm Benjamin Lacombe

*Schedule subject to change

Children of Captain Africa | SCREENING & TALK

Xavier Fournier, Greg Anderson Elysée

Dir. Xavier Fournier, Frédéric Ralière, 2025, 53min

Florence Gould Theater

11am

In the 1980s, Ghanaian artist Andy Akman created Captain Africa, one of the first comic book series to feature an African superhero. His work inspired new generations of African comic artists, who continue to create exciting and original superhero stories. This new documentary from Xavier Fournier and Frédéric Ralière is followed by a conversation with writer/director Fournier (on Zoom) and artist Greg Anderson Elysée.

Drawing Workshop with Benjamin Lacombe | WORKSHOP

Haskell Library

11am

French illustrator Benjamin Lacombe is known for his whimsical, ethereal adaptations of classics including The Great Gatsby and Edgar Allen Poe. Learn from a leading illustrator artist in this intimate, hands-on drawing workshop!

Benjamin Lacombe: Reimagining the Classics | MASTERCLASS

Le Skyroom

1pm

Benjamin Lacombe is a leading French illustrator, known for his adaptations of classic literature including The Great Gatsby, Alice in Wonderland and The Little Mermaid. In this masterclass, he discusses visual storytelling, his technique, and his approach to translating iconic texts into powerful visual worlds. Lacombe will also talk about how he works with musicians and dancers to create unique live illustration performances that bridge artistic mediums.

Drawing Workshop with Elene Usdin | WORKSHOP

Elene Usdin

2pm

Illustrator Elene Usdin is known for known for her graphic novels Detroit Roma and René·e aux bois dormants. Learn from a leading artist in this intimate, hands-on drawing workshop!

The Legend of Kingdom Come | SCREENING & TALK

Charles Kochman, Joey Cavalieri

Dir. Remsy Atassi, 2025, 77min

Florence Gould Theater

2:30pm

Chronicling the creation of one of the most beloved DC Comics, this documentary explores how Alex Ross and Mark Waid developed the story and illustrations for Kingdom Come, including Ross' use of traditional, hand painted and hyperrealist illustration, rather than the more-popular digital illustration styles of other comics. The screening is followed by a discussion with writer Joey Cavalieri and editor Charles Kochman.

How to Succeed in Comics: A French Creator's Journey | CONFERENCE

Fabrice Sapolsky

Le Skyroom

3:30pm

How can a French comics fan break into the American market? What codes need to be understood, what obstacles navigated, and what strategies adopted? Blending practical insight, firsthand anecdotes, and a clear-eyed view of the industry, Fabrice Sapolsky offers an informative and humorous talk, shedding light on the realities and opportunities of creating comics in the United States.

An editor for major American publishers, co-creator of Spider-Man Noir at Marvel, and author of numerous graphic novels including Intertwined, Lady-Bird, One-Hit Wonder and The Big Lie, Fabrice Sapolsky has been working in the American comics industry for more than twenty years. He has experienced every side of the business, from publishing to creation, and draws on this unique background, as well as on the journeys of fellow French creators and professionals working in the US.

This discussion will be followed by a Closing Night Party in the Tinker Auditorium.

Superheroes: A Never-Ending Battle | SCREENING & TALK

Michael Kantor, Laurence Maslon, Ivan Cohen

Dir. Michael Kantor, 2013, 60min

Florence Gould Theater

5:30pm

Rounding out this year's focus on superheroes, Comic Arts Fest 2026 comes to an end with a screening of the first episode of Superheroes: A Never-Ending Battle, followed by a discussion with director Michael Kantor, writer Laurence Maslon and comics writer Ivan Cohen. The film is distinguished by the exceptional scale and authority of its testimonies. Few documentaries on comics have assembled such an extensive constellation of seminal voices, spanning generations and disciplines. It features major architects of the modern superhero such as Stan Lee, Joe Kubert, and Neal Adams, alongside influential contemporary figures including Geoff Johns, Jim Lee and Chris Claremont. Through this unusually rich gathering of writers, artists, editors, and screen creators, the documentary unfolds as a rare and authoritative oral history of the American superhero, narrated by those who have defined, expanded, and reinvented it.

About L'Alliance New York

Attracting over 150,000 visitors annually, L'Alliance New York is the city's premier center for French language and francophone arts and cultures. As an independent, not-for-profit organization, L'Alliance New York's mission is to enrich everyday lives with the spirit of joie de vivre through education, language, and culture. L'Alliance New York is proud to provide its members and students with engaging French language classes and audacious multi-disciplinary programming that celebrates the diversity of francophone cultures and creativity around the world. L'Alliance New York is internationally known for offering the largest selection of fully-immersive French language courses for students aged one to 101, and for its renowned cultural programming including the annual Bastille Day celebration that takes place on New York's famed Madison Avenue, attracting over 50,000 visitors each year; the Crossing The Line arts and performance festival that engages NYC cultural institutions in bringing dynamic International Artists to audiences; Animation First, the biggest animation festival in the U.S; and the Comic Arts Fest, celebrating the intersection of American and francophone comic arts.