Kevin Spacey Back Under Fire with Three New Sexual Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey is back in the headlines as People reports that three new claims of sexual assault have been made against the actor in the UK. Three different men have come forward with separate instances from Westminster in 1996, Lambeth in 2008 and Gloucester in 2013.

Spacey is already under investigation by Scotland Yard. The incident is alleged to have occurred during his time as Artistic Director of The Old Vic Theatre - though no word on if the allegation stems from his work there.

A statement from Scotland Yard noted "On 1 November City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service. It is alleged a man assaulted another man (Victim 1) in 2008 in Lambeth. On 17 November we received allegations that the same man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 2) in 2005 in Lambeth. On 13 December we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating."

As BWW previously reported, allegations surfaced last winter that actor Kevin Spacey made sexual advances at RENT star Anthony Rapp when Rapp was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time. Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups.

More theatre actors then came forward about unwelcome advances that Spacey made towards them, according to the BBC.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who performed at The Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey was Artistic Director for more than a decade, revealed: "There are a lot of us who have a 'Kevin Spacey story'. It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr Spacey to feel free to touch us."

A separate man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has accused Spacey of sexual harassment in the 1980s, when they met in theatre school.

"It seems he was grooming me. For me, I never let on that that's what I was interested in. I never discussed it, nor did I want it. He was either very stupid or he was predatory - or maybe a little of both. I was uncomfortable at best, traumatized at worst, emotionally."

Spacey served as host of the 2017 TONY AWARDS. He most recently appeared on Broadway in 2007's A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN. Other Broadway credits include THE ICEMAN COMETH, LOST IN YONKERS and LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT.

