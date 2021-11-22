Kevin Chamberlin, Ann Harada, and More Set for SEUSSICAL REUNION CONCERT Streaming Tonight

As part of Live from Feinstein's/54 Below, original Broadway cast members from Seussical are set to perform tonight, November 22 at 7pm ET. The concert will be simulcast from 54 Below on BroadwayWorld Events.

Cameron Bowen, Kevin Chamberlin, Joyce Chittick, Natascia Diaz, David Engel, Sara Gettelfinger, Justin Gomlak Greer, Anthony Blair Hall, Ann Harada, Catrice Joseph, Eddie Korbich, Janine LaManna, Darren Lee, Tom Plotkin, Cathy Rigby, Jerome Vivona, and Stuart Zagnit are set to appear.

Members of the original Broadway cast will be reuniting for one night only so you may experience this beloved musical from the legendary team of Ahrens and Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love. Make your plans today, you never know WHO you'll find there!

The original production ran from November 30, 2000 to May 20, 2001.

Show Artwork: Justin Squigs Robertson

Live from Feinstein's/54 Below is a new series featuring streams of LIVE performances direct from Broadway's Living Room! Designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe and to recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.