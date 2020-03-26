Kerry Butler to Host an Online Watercolor Class

Kerry Butler took to twitter to share that she will be hosting a free online watercolor class!

I'm starting some free classes to help lift people's spirits during the break! First will be a watercolor class Monday night with a guest artist. Sign up will be on my Instagram Saturday. Xo - Kerry Butler (@KerryButlerNyc) March 26, 2020

Kerry Butler's credits include Xanadu (Tony nomination - Best Actress); Belle in Beauty and the Beast; Disaster!; Catch Me If You Can (Drama Desk nomination); Rock of Ages; Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics nomination); Eponine in Les Miserable; Blood Brothers; The Best Man. Penny in Hairspray (Clarence Derwent Award). Television: "30 Rock," "The Mindy Project," "Rescue Me," "Law and Order," "Elementary," "The Mysteries of Laura," "White Collar," "Blue Bloods," "One Life to Live", "Gilmore Girls" and the upcoming film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Debut album: "Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust" available on Amazon and iTunes.

