Katherine Coleman's SOCIAL COMMENTARY To Premiere At The Squirrel Theatre This Month

Katherine Coleman has failed her New Year's Resolution to be less judgmental for three years in a row, but now you benefit with a half-hour of sketch comedy.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Katherine Coleman has failed her New Year's Resolution to be less judgmental for three years in a row, but now you benefit with a half-hour of sketch comedy holding up a mirror to the human race's quirks.

Written and directed by Coleman, "Social Commentary" is presented by The Squirrel Comedy Theatre and features Jack Dominick, Caroline Hibbert, Roxie Pell, and Jason Wildhagen. Its premiere will be at Under St. Mark's on Monday, October 17 at 7:30 PM, and it is double-billed with another sketch comedy show, "Wilburn's Half-Hour Laugh." Tickets ($12 in person, $7 streaming) can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202209®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frigid.nyc%2Fevent%2F6897%3A240%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Katherine Coleman is a New York-based comedy writer, director, and actor who met Tina Fey on the train once! She studied sketch comedy at UCBNY, and now she writes and directs videos for her YouTube channel, writes for the sketch teams Howdy Neighbor (Boogiemanja) and Wilburn, and directs the virtual sketch team at the Laugh Index Theater. Follow her @katherineisfunny to see how many pets can fit in a one bedroom apartment, and head over to katherineisfunny.com to see all of her work.




