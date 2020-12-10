Kate Baldwin, Beth Malone, Charity Angél Dawson and More Announced for THEATRE ASPEN HOLIDAY CABARET

Theatre Aspen announced today that the Theatre Aspen Cabaret Series will return this winter with the second annual Holiday Cabaret, presented virtually for the first time ever. Recorded from New York City, the cabaret will stream for two performances only, Wednesday, December 23 and Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 6:00 PM MST.

Following a sold-out run last winter, the Theatre Aspen Holiday Cabaret returns for a very special-virtual-edition celebrating the best of Broadway with a uniquely-created evening featuring performances around the piano, brimming with ballads, eleven-o'clock numbers and a dash of holiday cheer.

"This year has been challenging in so many ways for all of us, but we are proud that we were able to produce a unique, and safe, summer season highlighting Aspen local heroes" said Bernstein. "We are once again excited to try something new for our organization and continue our much-loved Cabaret tradition, now in an online format. We look forward to sharing holiday favorites and the Broadway melodies we continue to miss during this ongoing pandemic."

The 2020 Holiday Cabaret Series is directed by Broadway's Lorin Latarro (Choreographer: Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress), with music direction by David Dabbon (Beetlejuice, Sondheim on Sondheim) and Andy Einhorn (Carousel; Hello, Dolly!), and features a company that includes two-time Tony Award nominee two-time Tony Award, three-time Drama Desk Award, two-time Outer Critics Circle Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!; Finian's Rainbow), Outer Critics Circle Award winner, Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee, and Aspen-local favorite Beth Malone (Fun Home, The Unsinkable Molly Brown), Broadway stalwarts Charity Angél Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire; Waitress; Side Show), Aaron Kaburick (Mrs. Doubtfire; Hello, Dolly!; Something Rotten) and J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots, Mrs. Doubtfire), along with former Theatre Aspen Apprentice, Emily Britt (The Search for Roxie semi-finalist).

Tickets for the 2020 Holiday Cabaret are complimentary, but reservations must be made in advance at TheatreAspen.org/holiday-cabaret-series. A link to the performance will be shared 24-hours before showtime

Ahead of the December 23 performance, an exclusive pre-show event, including additional performances, conversations with the creative team, and an exclusive Theatre Aspen winter gift, will be available for $75 per household. Tickets for the pre-show event can be purchased when making reservations. Any inquiries may be directed to concierge@theatreaspen.org or 970 300 4474.