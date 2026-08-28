KALLIOPE'S COMEDY ROAD TRIP is Coming to Peter Zhou's Comedy Show

New York City-based comedian Kalliope Barlis, known professionally as Kalliope, is featuring Kalliope's Comedy Road Trip on Saturday, August 30, 2026 as part of Peter Zhou and Friends Comedy Show II.

The evening of stand-up comedy takes place at St Mark's Comedy Club. Kalliope will be joined by fellow comedians Peter Zhou, Emily Azrael, Peter Stewart, Kristen Shue, Brooks Kaya, Cindy Wang, Aram Martinez and Mika Lorenzo.

Known for sharp storytelling and personal, punchline-driven original material, Kalliope draws on her Greek upbringing, life in New York City, career as a professional golfer, and work helping people confront phobias. She was one of 12 finalists selected from 115 comedians in the MicDupNYC Comedy Competition in Times Square.

Kalliope will be a featured comic in The 2026 New York Comedy Festival and has performed at venues including West Side Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club, Rodney's, Zanies Nashville, Governors Comedy Club, Christy B's, and Don't Tell. In her first year in stand-up, she made more than 300 stage appearances across the East Coast.

West Side Comedy Club on New York City's Upper West Side serves as Kalliope's home comedy base, where she produces a monthly comedy show.

Before comedy, Kalliope created the award-winning docu-series Kalliope's From Fear to Freedom. A former tournament-winning professional golfer and author of three Amazon bestsellers, she now turns stories of fear, growth, and life experience into stand-up comedy.

Peter Zhou is a NYC comedian and producer, a 2026 NYC Queer Comedy Festival finalist and producer of often sold-out Peter & Friends Comedy. He turns his immigrant experience into hilarious storytelling.

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