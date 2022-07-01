July 4th Viewing Guide: Lin-Manuel Miranda, MOULIN ROUGE! & More

Happy Fourth of July weekend!

In honor of this year's celebration, BroadwayWorld brings you a guide to this year's Fourth of July television specials, featuring performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joaquina Kalukango, Heath Headley, and Chita Rivera honoring West Side Story!

Plus, the casts of Moulin Rouge! the Musical and Freestyle Love Supreme are also slated to perform.

Check out all the details below on which Broadway stars you'll be able to watch from home on Fourth of July.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze and Anthony Veneziale from the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme will unite for a special performance.

Broadway's "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus will also take the stage.

Joaquina Kalukango, the Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway musical "Paradise Square," will sing a medley of "My Country Tis of Thee" and "America the Beautiful" during the fireworks spectacle with thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River.

The broadcast will also include performances from 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull with Filmore. More information can be found here.

The event will air Monday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and will stream on Peacock. An encore presentation will follow from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

PBS' A Capital Fourth

Chita Rivera, the legendary Tony Award winner and one of the most nominated performers in Tony history, will lead a 65th anniversary celebration of WEST SIDE STORY featuring the National Symphony Orchestra performing a special musical tribute to one of Broadway's most successful shows.

A theatrical icon, Rivera's electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of WEST SIDE STORY in 1957 brought her stardom.

Hosted by country singer Mickey Guyton, the broadcast will also feature performances from Darren Criss, Grammy Award-winner Emily Bear (THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL); and Loren Allred (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN).

Additional performers include Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Keb' Mo'; and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. More information can be found here.

A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Monday, July 4, 2022 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network.

The 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

Tony and Grammy winner Heather Headley will perform on this year's Boston Pops 2022 Fireworks Spectacular.

The broadcast will also feature performances from Chaka Khan, "The Voice" winner Javier Colon, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums, and the Honor Guard of the Massachusetts 54th Volunteer Regiment.

Additionally, the Boston Pops Orchestra will pay tribute to legenday composer Stephen Sondheim. Their performances will feature an orchestral arrangement of "Comedy Tonight" from "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," and a medley of Sondheim's greatest works, including "Our Time" from "Merrily We Roll Along" and "Children Will Listen" from "Into the Woods." More information can be found here.

The show will be broadcast on Bloomberg TV and Boston's WHDH-TV (Channel 7) from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The entire concert and fireworks display will be live-streamed here.