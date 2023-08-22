Join Gleb Savchenko From DANCING WITH THE STARS at 'Salsa in the Sky' Event at Edge

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m. 

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Calling all dance lovers! Take your footwork to new heights and join GLEB SAVCHENKO, professional dancer seen on Dancing with the Stars, on Tuesday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m. for a “Salsa in the Sky” event at Edge, New York City’s highest outdoor skydeck. No dance experience is necessary, all levels are welcome to join in on this one-hour high energy Latin fusion dance experience led by Gleb.

  Tickets for “Salsa in the Sky” are available now at Click Here and include access to Edge’s outdoor viewing areas with unparalleled 360-degree views of the iconic city, a thrilling glass-floor, angled glass walls, and outdoor skyline steps. Rising 1,131 feet in the air and extending out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, Edge also features outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floors that ticket holders can enjoy following the event.

VIP tickets to “Salsa in the Sky” at Edge are $165 and include an intimate meet and greet with Gleb before the class, and general admission tickets are $95. 

“I’m so excited to teach the first sky-high salsa dance class at Edge in New York City. The views are really extraordinary,” says Gleb. “Looking forward to sharing this unique space with my incredible fans for a night to remember. They deserve it. See you on the dance floor!”

GLEB SAVCHENKO is one of the world’s finest professional dancers best known for his captivating performances on Dancing with the Stars — celebrity partners include Lisa Vanderpump, Jana Kramer, Erika Jayne, Nikki Glaser, Mel C, Chrishell Stause, Shangela and more. Gleb has also been featured in various music videos, commercials and TV shows — Nikki Bella Says I Do, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, How To Get Away With Murder, a featured dancer in a L’Oreal commercial with Jennifer Lopez and recently was cast for a lead role in Swing Into Romance which premiers this September. 




