Jodie Comer to Narrate PRIMA FACIE Audiobook

The play will be released in audiobook, hardback and e-book form in March 2024

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Jodie Comer to Narrate PRIMA FACIE Audiobook

Jodie Comer will narrate the audiobook of Suzie Miller's hit play Prima Facie.

According to The Bookseller, the format will be released by Heinemann, an imprint of Penguin, in audiobook, hardback and e-book form in March 2024.

Comer won Best Actress in both the Tony and Olivier awards for her performance in the theatre production of Prima Facie.

On returning for the audiobook, Comer said: “It has been a joy to return to Tessa’s story while recording this audiobook. My hope is that it will reach the widest number of people, perhaps who weren’t able to see the play.”

Miller added: “I’m delighted that Jodie Comer is reprising the role of Tessa Ensler in the novel of Prima Facie. Her incomparable talent, passion and conviction were instrumental to making the play a success and I know she will bring the same dedication to storytelling to bring Tessa to life in the novel.”

A blistering take on how the legal system fails survivors of sexual assault, Empire Street Productions' Prima Facie was lauded on both sides of the Atlantic.

Pre-order the book here.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Photo
Video: Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley

The 2024 Governors Awards took place on January 9, where Mel Brooks was honored with an Honorary Oscar for his legacy of work. Prior to being presented with the award,  Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane took the stage to give a speech, and then performed a medly of songs from The Producers, including The King of Old Broadway and I Want to Be a Producer.

2
Stage Adaptation of THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Opens in China Photo
Stage Adaptation of THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Opens in China

A stage adaptation of the film The Shawshank Redemption is now playing in China! The production opened in Shenzhen on January 4, and will head to Shanghai and Beijing next. 

3
Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway

The critics stopped by the Manhattan Theatre Club Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic and the reviews are in! See what the critics had to say!

4
Telecharge Works To Restore Service After Technical Issues Crash Site Photo
Telecharge Works To Restore Service After Technical Issues Crash Site

It has been reported that Telecharge is currently at work on a fix for their ticketing site which has been experiencing technical issues for much of the today. The downtime began sometime after 11 AM ET and is ongoing.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Competition: Win a Pair of Tickets to NEW STUFF, Starring Kerry EllisCompetition: Win a Pair of Tickets to NEW STUFF, Starring Kerry Ellis
Save up to 56% on BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke EvansSave up to 56% on BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans
Open Auditions Announced for Role of Tina Turner in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICALOpen Auditions Announced for Role of Tina Turner in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Cast and Creatives Set for THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASSCast and Creatives Set for THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS

Videos

Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You