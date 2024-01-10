Jodie Comer to Narrate PRIMA FACIE Audiobook

Jodie Comer will narrate the audiobook of Suzie Miller's hit play Prima Facie.

According to The Bookseller, the format will be released by Heinemann, an imprint of Penguin, in audiobook, hardback and e-book form in March 2024.

Comer won Best Actress in both the Tony and Olivier awards for her performance in the theatre production of Prima Facie.

On returning for the audiobook, Comer said: “It has been a joy to return to Tessa’s story while recording this audiobook. My hope is that it will reach the widest number of people, perhaps who weren’t able to see the play.”

Miller added: “I’m delighted that Jodie Comer is reprising the role of Tessa Ensler in the novel of Prima Facie. Her incomparable talent, passion and conviction were instrumental to making the play a success and I know she will bring the same dedication to storytelling to bring Tessa to life in the novel.”

A blistering take on how the legal system fails survivors of sexual assault, Empire Street Productions' Prima Facie was lauded on both sides of the Atlantic.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray