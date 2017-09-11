Jim Carrey Spoofs WEST SIDE STORY & More During TERMS OF MY SURRENDER Appearance

Thursday night, comedian Jim Carrey made a guest appearance in Michael Moore's one-man Broadway show THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER. A source tells the New York Post that the 'Liar Liar' star's 30-minute 'Broadway debut' featured a SOUND OF MUSIC parody song, "How Do You Solve a Problem Like Ivanka?" and a WEST SIDE STORY spoof of the iconic number 'Maria' substituting the titular name with "Melania."

In addition, PEOPLE reports that the actor became emotional while speaking about what his life has been like under Trump's presidency. "There's a virtue in hopelessness. I'm not kidding," offered the 'Ace Ventura' star. "You're off the hook and you don't have to worry about what's coming. 'Okay, the world freaking ended. That's great. Now what?'"



He continued by telling Moore, "Give up! Surrender to the idea that things are bad and yet still, from 3,000 feet up, we don't matter. Things are happening and we're going to happen along with them whether we like it or not. But we don't matter. ... Once you lose yourself, you're pretty okay. Just get you out of the way."



Speaking on his personal struggles with depression, Carrey shared, "The fact is, going down the river of sorrow and suffering is the way to freedom. I've gone through it and I'm telling you, you don't survive it. You don't come out of it on the other side. You might come out of it with a body, but there's no you attached to it. It's tough to be yourself if you don't have a self."

About THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER: Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon, Michael Moore brings his thought-provoking, controversial fare to Broadway in The Terms of My Surrender, his theatrical debut. Directed by Tony Award-winner, Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), the limited 12-week engagement began previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) on Friday, July 28, 2017 and officially opened on Thursday, August 10, 2017.



In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

