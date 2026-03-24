Jessie Mueller, Jenn Colella and More to Join Earth Day Concert in Times Square
The event will be hosted by Jessie Mueller, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz Mar. 24, 2026
The 5th Annual Broadway Celebrates Earth Day concert will take place Saturday, April 25 from 11am–3pm in Times Square’s Duffy Square in front of the iconic red steps. Hosted by the Broadway Green Alliance and the Times Square Alliance, the free public performance will feature a lineup of Broadway stars.
Performers taking part include Jessie Mueller (Host), Seth Rudetsky (Host), James Wesley (Host), Sonya Balsara, Josh Breckenridge, Andréa Burns, J.J. Caruncho, Jenn Colella, Mara Davi, Jenn Gambatese, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Julie Halston, Gianna Harris, Jackie Hoffman, Arielle Jacobs, Anika Larsen, Jennafer Newberry, Oluchi Nwaokorie, Jelani Remy, Jarrod Spector, Shayna Steele, Samantha Sturm, Teddy Yudain.
The plaza will feature a special exhibit from The Climate Museum and be full of family activities from Headcount, Materials for the Arts, and the Wildlife Conservation Society for a complete day of art meeting action.
If you can't attend the event live, you can tune into the livestream on the Stars in the House YouTube channel. Watch last year's Broadway Celebrates Earth Day event here!
Performers taking part include Jessie Mueller (Host), Seth Rudetsky (Host), James Wesley (Host), Sonya Balsara, Josh Breckenridge, Andréa Burns, J.J. Caruncho, Jenn Colella, Mara Davi, Jenn Gambatese, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Julie Halston, Gianna Harris, Jackie Hoffman, Arielle Jacobs, Anika Larsen, Jennafer Newberry, Oluchi Nwaokorie, Jelani Remy, Jarrod Spector, Shayna Steele, Samantha Sturm, Teddy Yudain.
The plaza will feature a special exhibit from The Climate Museum and be full of family activities from Headcount, Materials for the Arts, and the Wildlife Conservation Society for a complete day of art meeting action.
If you can't attend the event live, you can tune into the livestream on the Stars in the House YouTube channel. Watch last year's Broadway Celebrates Earth Day event here!
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