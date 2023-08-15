Jerron Herman Joins Stephen Petronio's BREATH OF THE BEAST Premiere, November 2- 4

The evening will feature company members Larissa Asebedo, Liviya England, Jaqlin Medlock, Tess Montoya, Ryan Pliss and Nick Sciscione, with costumes by Michelle Rhee.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 1 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 3 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 4 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS

Jerron Herman Joins Stephen Petronio's BREATH OF THE BEAST Premiere, November 2- 4

Stephen Petronio Company's Breath of the Beast, an evening-length, full company  work to inaugurate the company's 40th season, will premiere November 2-4, 2023, at NYU Skirball. Breath of the  Beast is a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning violin Jennifer Koh, who will be performing live improvisation for these celebratory performances, and features guest dancer Jerron Herman. 

The evening will feature company members Larissa Asebedo, Liviya England, Jaqlin Medlock, Tess Montoya, Ryan Pliss and Nick Sciscione, with costumes by Michelle Rhee. 

Petronio tracked and recorded his dancing throughout the pandemic, working in isolation and returning to his  dancing roots as an improviser, catching the sources of his personal history expressed through a body now in its  mid-60s. Petronio's signature language and prowess are offered as an ignitor for the dancers to tap their own  histories set free in a churning creative process that urges emotional exposure and access to their deepest  physicality. Breath of the Beast is a dialogue with the sophisticated intelligence and intuition that drives these  dancing collaborators.  

Stephen Petronio is an acclaimed American choreographer, dancer, and artistic director known for his innovative  and boundary-pushing work in contemporary dance. Petronio has made a significant impact on the dance world  through his unique artistic vision and his commitment to pushing the limits of movement and expression. In 1984,  he founded the Stephen Petronio Company, a contemporary dance company based in New York City. Touring and  performing throughout the world, the company quickly gained recognition for its bold and visually stunning  performances that combined elements of modern, ballet, and postmodern dance. Petronio's choreography  challenges traditional notions of movement and explored themes of sexuality, gender, and identity.  StephenPetronio.org  

Violinist Jennifer Koh won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Solo for her recording “Alone  Together.” She is recognized for intense, commanding performances delivered with dazzling virtuosity and  technical assurance. Koh is a forward-thinking artist dedicated to exploring a broad and eclectic repertoire while  promoting equity and inclusivity in classical music. She has expanded the contemporary violin repertoire through a  wide range of commissioning projects and has premiered more than 100 works written especially for her. jenniferkoh.com 

Jerron Herman is a dancer and writer who is compelled to create images of freedom. His process is supported by  personal histories and social legacies of disability aesthetics that undermine notions of production in favor of  welcoming. He has premiered works at Danspace Project, Performance Space New York and The Whitney  Museum, and his piece VITRUVIAN premiered in NYC and across the country. Jerron is also the choreographer and  co-director of Sensorium Ex, a new opera. His writings have been published in the U.S. and abroad and his play, 3  Bodies was published in Theater magazine. Jerron is also a part of INTERIM, a boutique management consortium centering joy for disabled artists, and he serves as an Ambassador for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. jerronherman.com/ 

Michelle Rhee is a New York-based ready-to-wear designer womenswear brand, founded in 2023 by Michelle  Rhee. Originally from Los Angeles, Rhee moved to New York to pursue degrees in art history, studio art, and  fashion - all of which are ongoing important influences on her design process. Prior to launching her namesake  label, Michelle honed her craft working with the creative teams at Marc Jacobs, Derek Lam, and AREA.  https://michellerhee.nyc/pages/about.

NYU Skirball is located in the heart of Greenwich Village, historically a center of resistance, dissent and free  thinking. NYU Skirball's programing reflects this history and embraces today's renegade artists and companies,  presenting works that aim to engage, provoke and inspire audiences. NYU Skirball is NYC's home for cutting-edge  performance, artistic research, and discourse, holding close to James Baldwin's dictum that “artists are here to  disturb the peace.” The 800-seat theater provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators, and thinkers and presents ground-breaking events ranging from re-inventions of the classicsto cutting-edge premieres,  in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance arts to comedy, music and film. 

Tickets are $46 and can be purchased online, by visiting the box office in person, Tuesday – Saturday from 12:00  pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square,  New York, New York 10012. Click Here

NYU Skirball's programs are made possible in part with support from the National Endowment for the Arts; the New  York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature;  and by Howard Gilman Foundation; FUSED (French U.S. Exchange in Dance), a program of FACE Foundation in  partnership with Villa Albertine; General Delegation of the Government of Flanders to the USA; Collins Building  Services; Korean Cultural Center New York, Marta Heflin Foundation; Harkness Foundation for Dance; Mertz Gilmore  Foundation; as well as our valued donors through memberships, commissioning, and Stage Pass Fund support.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scotts Broadway Wishes Come True Photo
Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True

As Disney's Aladdin continues its 9th year on Broadway, the show has truly had a friend in Michael James Scott along the way. In this video, watch as he chats more with Richard Ridge about the joys of playing one of Broadway's most beloved characters. 

2
Video: Inside Opening Night of SISTER ACT at The Muny Photo
Video: Inside Opening Night of SISTER ACT at The Muny

Get a first look at footage from opening night of Sister Act at The Muny.

3
Initial Cast Set for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Photo
Initial Cast Set for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway

Get all the details on the star-studded cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, including Anthony Edwards and Aria Shahghasemi. Find out when and where this highly anticipated play will be performed.

4
Ars Nova Unveils Exciting 2023-2024 Season Featuring 2 World Premieres Photo
Ars Nova Unveils Exciting 2023-2024 Season Featuring 2 World Premieres

Get a sneak peek of Ars Nova's highly anticipated 2023-2024 season, featuring two world premiere productions. Discover how you can secure your tickets at affordable prices for these must-see shows. Don't miss out on the excitement!

More Hot Stories For You

Photo: Solea Pfeiffer Prepares for HADESTOWN DebutPhoto: Solea Pfeiffer Prepares for HADESTOWN Debut
Video: Inside Opening Night of SISTER ACT at The MunyVideo: Inside Opening Night of SISTER ACT at The Muny
Anthony Edwards, Aria Shahghasemi & More to Star in PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on BroadwayAnthony Edwards, Aria Shahghasemi & More to Star in PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Ars Nova Unveils Exciting 2023-2024 Season Featuring Two World Premieres and Flexible Ticket PricingArs Nova Unveils Exciting 2023-2024 Season Featuring Two World Premieres and Flexible Ticket Pricing

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You