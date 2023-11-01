Jenn Colella, L Morgan Lee, Taylor Iman Jones & Wren Rivera to be Featured On XENA: WARRIOR MUSICAL Album

Following a successful run last year at Brooklyn's 3 Dollar Bill, writers Lucier&Rose, in collaboration with New York Theatre Barn, will release an original cast album of Xena: Warrior Musical on November 10th, 2023. The album also features performances by Grammy winner Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony nominee L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Taylor Iman Jones (Six, The Devil Wears Prada), and Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill, Between the Lines). The album, released by Theatre Barn Records, will be available wherever you stream music.

With iconic characters inspired by the hit 90s television series Xena: Warrior Princess, the new musical Xena: Warrior Musical explores a queer love story from its narrative to its world building. The album also features the original New York cast: Tara Andujar, Drew Bondy, Josh Carandang, Tehilah Caviness, Stephanie Craven, Grace Hamashima, Chloe Kostman, Jessie MacBeth, Ezra Noel, Khalid Rivera, Lizz Sooy, Brennan Stylez, and Chase Wolfe.

“This is our thank you to the TV series and the important role it played in solidifying queer fandom,” said co-writer S.C. Lucier. “Xena was ahead of her time, embodying the values we aspire to today. As a kid who leaned heavily on Xena while coming out, it's healing to see the relationship between Xena and Gabrielle depicted as it was always intended to be, celebrating who they are unapologetically.” “It's restorative in the sense that Xena and Gabrielle deserve to come out of the closet. Don't worry though,” adds co-writer Meghan Rose, “the love story is the subplot!”

New York Theatre Barn's programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. New York Theatre Barn is dedicated to releasing EP's and concept albums of new musicals in development with Theatre Barn Records. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website at www.nytheatrebarn.org. For more about Xena: Warrior Musical, visit www.xenawarriormusical.com.