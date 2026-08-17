Jazz Ballet MUSIC FOR LOVERS to Open The Choreojoey Project's Season 12

The ChoreoJoey Project will present Music for Lovers, a world premiere. This jazz ballet explores the moments of tenderness, humor, companionship, desire, conflict, celebration, solitude, and collective joy on a cultural landscape of American jazz. Choreographed by Stephen Hill, the production serves as the season opener for The ChoreoJoey Project's 12th year and will be presented for three performances at The Jacques d'Amboise Center for Learning & the Arts.

Performances will run Friday, October 23, 2026 - 8:00 PM; Saturday, October 24, 2026 - 8:00 PM; and Sunday, October 25, 2026 - 3:00 PM at The Jacques d'Amboise Center for Learning & the Arts.

The title and narrative lends itself around expanding the following lyric from Nina Simone's song Music for Lovers:

'When the whole world discovers

That love's the only thing worthwhile

There'll be music for everyone

And the whole world will smile'

Throughout the ballet, love is not confined to romance. Instead, the dancers encounter and explore love of nature, family, community, platonic love, and intimacy. Through jazz dance, social dance, and movement influenced by West African technique. For all audiences, Music for Lovers offers an accessible entry into jazz compositions from the 1960s and '70s featuring artists Dorothy Ashby, Herbie Hancock, Idris Muhammad, Cal Tjader, Nancy Wilson and more.

The production features nine performers-three artists making their ChoreoJoey Project debut: Jaqi Grendeau, Dahlia Seidel and David Guallpa alongside six returning ChoreoJoey artists: Sara Alessia Giannini, Alaynia Fox, Mason Neally, Alazia J. Peters, Jasmine Presti, B'ili Scott.

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