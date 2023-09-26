Jay Alan Zimmerman Brings MUSIC MAGIC to Milbank Chapel Auditorium Next Month

The event will take place Friday, October 6th, 2023.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Jay Alan Zimmerman Brings MUSIC MAGIC to Milbank Chapel Auditorium Next Month

In this special behind-the-scenes concert, “Broadway’s Beethoven” Jay Alan Zimmerman debuts new songs and new shows, including LANGLEY WITH AN X performed by recent Drama Desk winner Ryan J. Haddad and SONGS FOR HANDS ON A THURSDAY based on the poems of Tony- and Pulitzer Prize nominated Broadway playwright Sarah Ruhl

MUSIC MAGIC with Jay Alan Zimmerman & friends
Friday, October 6th, 2023, starting promptly at 7:00PM
The historic Milbank Chapel auditorium @ Teacher’s College 
525 West 120th Street: Milbank Chapel 

Between songs, Jay will reveal the magic of creating artful accessibility-integrated musicals inspired by the access tools he’s helped develop, including his Seeing Music visualizers with Google, his patent-pending hearing visualizer, his award-winning visual music signing song, and the haptic suits recently featured in The New York Times.

Directed by Evan T. Cummings (Roundabout Directors Group), musical directed by Matthew Lowy (keys for Beetlejuice & The Music Man), and ASL-interpreted by Kimberly Hale, the cast also features the award-winning songwriters Joanna Burns (Musical Theatre Soundlab) and Ben Boecker (Spellbound!); guitarist/vocalist Alex Petti (Off-Broadway’s The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends); singers Claire-Frances Sullivan and Nadav Wiesel; and Jay’s newest collaborators Zachary Zimmerman and Jackson Talley.

Sponsored by #FeelTheMusicTC, Teachers College Deaf Education, the ASL club, and co-produced by Yiru Chen, this rare event is free and open to the public.




