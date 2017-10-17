Jason Danieley to Give Free Concert at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center

On Sunday, November 12 at 3 pm, Broadway star Jason Danieley will be performing a free concert at the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center as part of Carnegie Hall's Neighborhood Concert series.

Whether performing in a Broadway musical or as a concert soloist with the world's finest orchestras, Jason Danieley dazzles whenever he raises his voice.

Called "the most exquisite tenor on Broadway" (The New York Times), he has starred in Chicago, The Visit with Chita Rivera, Curtains with David Hyde Pierce, Next to Normal with Marin Mazzie, The Full Monty, and Candide. In his highly acclaimed solo show Romantic Notions, Danieley sings of love, incorporating music of many genres.

Photo Credit: Justin Patterson

