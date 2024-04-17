James Adler in Reflection and Celebration Comes to Klavierhaus Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Salon Concerts at Klavierhaus, led by Artistic Director Jed Distler, will present esteemed New York City-based pianist and composer James Adler in Reflection and Celebration on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 2pm.

The recital will feature Adler’s A Curtis Reflection, commissioned by and dedicated to The Curtis Institute of Music as part of their "100x100" initiative celebrating the Curtis Centenary in 2024, as well as works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Henco Espag, Paul Turok, and Robert Schumann.

This concert is lovingly dedicated to Joseph Patrych, the late engineer, Artistic Director of Salon Concerts at Klavierhaus, and beloved friend to and icon of the piano world. Admission to the recital & livestream is free. There is a suggested donation of $20 to support this series. Please reserve as seating is limited.

James Adler is a Yamaha Artist * Elegy Artist Management.

Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 2pm

Klavierhaus 790 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10019

Admission is free. Suggested Donation: $20

Reservations: https://bit.ly/KlavierhausJamesAdler