Jackie Hoffman Will Lead FRUMA-SARAH (WAITING IN THE WINGS) Off-Broadway This Summer

This summer, Jackie Hoffman will star in the Off-Broadway Premiere of E. Dale Smith's FRUMA-SARAH (WAITING IN THE WINGS). Directed by Braden M. Burns, Hoffman stars alongside Kelly Kinsella. Performances begin previews July 1 at the cell with opening set for July 8.

Weighed down by the reality of her current situation and yards of rented cheesecloth, aging community theater star Ariana Russo sits backstage awaiting her entrance as Fruma-Sarah, the screeching deceased wife of Lazer Wolf. Tethered to the fly system overhead, she prepares to navigate her hour-long exile to stage left alone when she meets Margo, a feisty substitute fly captain for the night. Set in real time, while a production of Fiddler on the Roof is happening onstage, the wait begins to wear on Ariana, exposing the deep cracks in her bombastic facade. This love letter to theater explores themes of isolation, being stuck in your situation, and what happens when you are no longer seen by the people around you. Sometimes to feel alive, you have to play a ghost.

The design team for FRUMA-SARAH (WAITING IN THE WINGS) includes Dan Alaimo (lighting), Rodrigo Escalante (set), Bobby Goodrich (costumes), and German Martinez (sound), with Jeff Davolt (production stage manager), and Ellis Arroyo (assistant stage manager).

Best known for her Emmy nominated role of 'Mamacita' from FX's "Feud: Betty and Joan," Jackie Hoffman was most recently seen onstage in the critically acclaimed Yiddish production of "Fiddler on the Roof" Off-Broadway. She can also be seen in Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series "The Politician," and TruTV's "At Home With Amy Sedaris." A staple on television, Hoffman's numerous credits include "The Other Two," "Difficult People," "Gilmore Girls," "I Shudder," "Girls," "Six by Sondheim," "The New Normal," "The Good Wife," "Inside Amy Schumer," "Raising Hope," "Melissa and Joey," "On We Go," "30 Rock," "Starved," "Hope and Faith," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Strangers with Candy," "TV Funhouse," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Soulman" and "Cosby." A distinguished voice actress, she has also appeared in the cartoons "High School USA," "Family Guy," "Dilbert," "PB & J Otter," and the film "Robots." In film, Hoffman has appeared in memorable roles in "Birdman," "Kissing Jessica Stein," "Decay," "The Sitter," "The Extra Man," "How to Seduce Difficult Women," "A Dirty Shame," "Garden State," "Legally Blonde II" and "Mo' Money." On Broadway, Hoffman has co-starred in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "On The Town," "The Addams Family," "Xanadu" and "Hairspray," for which she won a Theatre World Award. Off-Broadway, Hoffman starred as 'Princess Winifred' in the Transport Group's "Once Upon A Mattress," and received a Drama League Award Nomination for her performance. Her additional theater credits include "A Chanukah Charol," "The Gingerbread House," "Straightjacket," "Incident at Cobbler's Knob" (Lincoln Center Theatre Festival) and "One Woman Shoe." Hoffman has performed in regional theatre, as well in Chicago at The MUNY and The Sisters Rosensweig at the Globe Theatre. She starred in six revues at The Second City Theatre in Chicago, where she won the Jeff Award for Best Actress. Her solo shows at Joe's Pub have received critical acclaim. They include "The Kvetching Continues," "Jackie Five-Oh!," "Chanukah at Joe's Pub" (Bistro Award), "Scraping the Bottom" and "Jackie with a Z." In 2009, Hoffman received the Mac Award for Best Female Stand Up. Her show "Jackie Hoffman: Live from Joe's Pub" is available on disc.

FRUMA-SARAH (WAITING IN THE WINGS) runs July 1 - 25, Tuesday - Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 5pm & 8pm and Sunday at 4pm. Please note: no performances July 4th. Running time is 75 minutes, no intermission. Patrons are required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival and follow all current city, state and theatrical union mandated Covid safety protocols. Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre is located at 338 West 23rd Street. Tickets are $35 - $57, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com.