JUPITER'S JOURNEY TO EARTH Comes to the little OPERA theatre of ny

This spring, Baryshnikov Arts presents Jupiter’s Journey to the Earth, created by the little OPERA theatre of ny. The World Premiere of this family-friendly, English-language chamber opera will take place on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 7pm, with additional showings on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm & 6pm and Sunday, May 12 at 2pm. General admission tickets are $39 for adults and $19 for children 12 and under. All ticket prices are inclusive of fees and are available at https://baryshnikovarts.org/.

For the child in all of us (ages 7+), Jupiter’s Journey to the Earth is based upon the story of “Philemon and Baucis” from Ovid’s “Metamorphoses.” This new adaptation of Franz Joseph Haydn’s opera Philemon und Baucis, oder Jupiters Reise auf die Erde, originally written for a marionette theater at the Royal Castle of Esterhazy in the 18th century, mixes eye-catching puppeteers, exciting opera singers, and expressive instrumentalists in a show the entire family can enjoy. In the story, the gods look down upon the earth and observe mankind’s cruelty towards one another and the world in which they live. At first, the gods throw storms upon the earth as punishment for the humans’ bad behavior. But before destroying everything, the gods decide to search for any moral good remaining. Jupiter and Mercury descend upon the earth and discover a husband and wife whose kindness proves humanity is worth saving.

The new singing translation is by Mark Herman & Ronnie Apter, and the story is adapted and directed by Philip Shneidman. Conducted from the harpsichord by Elliot Figg leading a period instrument ensemble, the production will feature puppetry by Maria Camia, lighting and scenic design by Seth Reiser, and costume design by Lara de Bruijn. Catherine Miller is the associate music director.

Appearing in the double cast production are tenors Rufus Müller and Brian Downen as "Philemon"; mezzo-soprano Jennifer Roderer as “Baucis”; basses Paul Whelan and Gregory Sheppard as “Jupiter”; soprano Abigail Raiford as “Narcissa”, and tenor David Morgans as “Aret” with other artists to be announced.

Jupiter’s Journey to the Earth closes the 2024 spring season of newly commissioned projects including film, dance, music, visual art, opera, and puppetry. The new season builds on the organization’s rich history as a multi-disciplinary, multi-platform haven for artistic freedom and will take place at the Jerome Robbins Theater at Baryshnikov Arts, 450 W. 37th Street, NYC. Tickets are on sale now at https://baryshnikovarts.org/.



