JAWS-Themed Musical BRUCE is in the Works; Holds Workshop in Seattle

A Jaws-themed new musical is in the works! The musical, titled Bruce, held a workshop at Seattle Rep earlier this month.

The synopsis reads: In 1974, a 26-year-old virtually unknown director set out to film the number one best-selling novel of the day.

Invading a sleepy fishing island off Cape Cod to shoot on the open ocean, he battled weather, water, hostile locals, an exploding budget, endless delays, and a mechanical star named Bruce that simply refused to work.

Out of all this chaos, the world was given its first ever summer blockbuster and the career of Steven Spielberg.

The musical is written by Rob Taylor, with composer Richard Oberacker, the team behind the Broadway musical Bandstand. The music supervisor/arranger/orchestrator is Greg Anthony Rassen. The workshop was directed by Donna Feore.

Visit https://www.seattlerep.org/newplay/the-other-season/current/writing-workshop for more information.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You