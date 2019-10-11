Israeli Artists Project Celebrates Their Upcoming Season

On Sunday, September 22nd the Israel Artists Project (IAP) celebrated the start of their 2019-2020 cultural season with an unforgettable night of Israeli Music, Theater and Art.

The special event, which took place at the Triad Theater, was hosted by the award- winning Actor, Yuval David. IAP presented highlights from their previous season including iDiva, a celebration of Israel's greatest female singers, and the Hanoch Levin Showcase, a theatrical journey of monologues, dialogues and songs of the legendary Israeli playwright, poet, author and theatre director, as well as a presentation of new shows that will be presented in the upcoming season. The after party included an art exhibit by local Israeli Artists, such as Keren Anavy and Yael Caffrey, Ryan Ofek, who are featured in the upcoming 2020 wall calendar.

IAP is planning over 20 events this season showcasing theater, music, art and programming for children. There will be a month-long Israeli Arts Festival which will take place in May 2020 at the 14th Street Y (344 East 14th Street, NYC). The mainstage event at the festival will be a production of the award-winning play, Best Friends, by Anat Gov. The play will be presented in both English and Hebrew on alternating nights. The festival will also include music, film, comedy, programming for children and an art Exhibit. More details will be forthcoming.

The Israeli Artists Project (IAP), pronounced YAP, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and presenting theater, music, and art in NYC and beyond. Our mission is to bridge the Israeli and American communities through the arts by providing a stage and a home to local Israeli artists. For more information, please visit www.Israeliartistsproject.org.





