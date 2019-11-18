Improv Asylum to Present 2020 VISION: THE NEXT CELEBRITY PRESIDENT

Have you ever seen a LIVE impressions comedy show? Well, Thursday, November 21 at 8 pm at Improv Asylum NYC is your chance. In 2020 Vision: The Next Celebrity President, audiences will find their favorite celebrities debating to become president! The show features catchy slogans, campaign speeches, and opinions on hard-hitting issues from celebrities like Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Ice T, and Tom Hanks! Audiences should come prepared to vote for their favorite candidate -- as the show heralds: YOU choose the winner!

Ariana Grande - Rachael Burke (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC's Bring the Funny)

Cardi B - Maya Deshmukh (AzN PoP!, High Maintenance)

Ice T - Tristan Griffin (2019 JFL New Faces: Characters)

Tom Hanks - Max Knoblauch (UCB, Russian Doll)

Created/produced by Rachael Burke and hosted/produced by Alexandria Preston (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), 2020 Vision will give you the much-needed break from the current political climate! Each month, new celebs will debate it out in the year leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election. Don't miss out on this hilarious dysfunctional debate style show.

After being sold-out at the People's Improv Theater, the show moved to Improv Asylum NYC for its Fall 2019 season.

2020 Vision: The Next Celebrity President, November 21, 8 pm; Improv Asylum, 307 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001

Tickets: https://www.improvasylum.com/shows/2020-vision-the-next-celebrity-president/

Art by Bryan Brinkman





