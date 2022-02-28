ISLANDER Will Come To Times Square's Newest Theater In April

The acclaimed UK production of Islander will arrive in New York and play the new PLAYHOUSE 46 at St. Luke's (308 West 46th Street) with performances beginning on April 14 in advance of an April 21 opening night.

Conceived and directed by Amy Draper, Islander has a book by Stewart Melton and music and lyrics by Finn Anderson. Lighting design is by Simon Wilkinson, costume design by Hahnji Jang and sound design by Twi McCallum.

Islander debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and received unanimous critical acclaim. It then transferred to London and now comes to the U.S. with the show's original two-hander cast, Kirsty Findlay and Bethany Tennick.

There is a girl. She stares out to sea and dreams of a new life beyond her lonely island. Myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto her beach.

Kirsty Findlay (Olivier Award nominated) and Bethany Tennick (The Stage nominee for Best Performer in a Musical) create a world of characters while live-mixing and layering their voices, harnessing looping technology to create an astonishing soundscape.

Islander will be the first production to play in the newly designed PLAYHOUSE 46 at St Luke's. The theatre has been renovated and is a bright new off-Broadway gem in the middle of the Broadway/Times Square area with location right on 46th Street's Restaurant Row.

Performance schedule will be as follows: During week of April 14 through April 24 shows are every evening at 7:30 pm (except for April 15th at 8:00 pm) and a matinee on April 23rd at 3:00 pm. There will be no performance on Easter Sunday, April 18th. The regular schedule beginning on April 25th will be Wednesday through Monday at 7:30 pm (Sundays at 7:00 pm) with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 pm.

Tickets will be available starting March 2 at 10:00am EST and are priced from $49.00 to $89.00 and can be purchased by clicking here.

There is a special early pre-sale on Audience Rewards Monday, February 28 at 10am EST - Wednesday, March 2 at 9:59am EST.

Originally produced in the UK by Helen Milne Productions in association with Mull Theatre and the support of Creative Scotland.