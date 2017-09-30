ICYMI: Watch Laura Osnes Get Prepped and Pampered for the Stage on BroadwayWorld Live!

What's Laura Osnes' dream role? What's the correct way to pronounce her last name? Will we see her back on Broadway in the My Fair Lady revival?

These were all questions answered by the leading lady earlier this week, when she got up close and personal with our very own Steve Schonberg. Watch below as she gets ready to return to the Cafe Carlyle on this latest edition of BroadwayWorld Live!

Osnes will make her return to Café Carlyle with Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Ted Sperling and two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman in Cockeyed Optimists: The World of Rodgers and Hammerstein, September 26-30. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.744.1600 or online via Ticketweb. Snag 2-for-1 tickets by mentioning the promotion at 212.744.1600.

Osnes just concluded her run in the Tony Award-winning musical Bandstand (Drama Desk, Drama League nominations). Other Broadway: Cinderella in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Astaire nominations), Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde (Tony Award nomination), after creating the role at Asolo Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse(San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award), Hope Harcourt in the Tony Award winning revival of Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire Award nominations), Nellie Forbush in Lincoln Center Theater's production of South Pacific, and Sandy in the most recent revival of Grease.

Related Articles