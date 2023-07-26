Hulu Orders Reality Series Following Wayne Brady & His Family

A launch date on the platform is forthcoming.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

Hulu Orders Reality Series Following Wayne Brady & His Family

Hulu has announced a series order of “Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Project” (working title) from Fremantle and A Wayne & Mandie Creative, the joint production company founded by Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa. A launch date on the platform is forthcoming. The season will consist of eight episodes.

Everyone knows Wayne Brady – actor, comedian, host, singer and preeminent multihyphenate of this generation. But there’s more to the man seen onstage. What happens when an entertainer so iconic peels back the curtain on the realities of an unexpected life? In “Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Project” (working title), Brady has turned the term “modern family” on its head.

He’s still best friends with his ex-wife, soulmate and business partner, Mandie Taketa. Together, they co-parent their 20-year-old daughter, Maile Brady, a student and aspiring artist, as well as running their production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative (“Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ”). Jason Fordham, Mandie’s life partner of 12 years, handles the family’s cinematography and post-production; and Mandie and Jason recently expanded their already blended family with the birth of their son, Sundance-Isamu. 

With Brady at a sudden crossroads in his life, “Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Project” (working title) offers an intimate look into his blended family’s personal life – revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding. People see their social media posts from vacations to dancing in Tik-Toks, but what’s behind the joyful 15 seconds of fun? Their real life is not always as easy and as simple as it seems. 

The series order comes on the heels of a banner year in the unscripted series space for Hulu, including the third season of “The Kardashians” and the recent order of 20 additional episodes of that show, as well as “The D’Amelio Show”’s forthcoming third season. The streamer also recently announced “Vanderpump Villa,” starring and executive produced by Lisa Vanderpump. 

“Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Project” (working title) will be produced by Fremantle, A Wayne & Mandie Creative, and executive produced by Wayne Brady, Mandie Taketa, Shahram Qureshi and Rachel Tung.

About Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady is multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, producer, singer, dancer, songwriter, and television personality.

Brady made Broadway debut starring as legal showman ‘Billy Flynn’ in the long-running hit musical, “Chicago.” Soon after Brady starred as the ground-breaking character ‘Lola’ in “Kinky Boots,” Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

Brady would later assume his biggest theatrical role to date headlining as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the Chicago production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning juggernaut “Hamilton.” Recently Brady returned to Broadway as part of Freestyle Love Supreme working with the production team of Lin-Manuel MirandaThomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale. The unique show combines the fusion of hip-hop, improv, and comedy which won it a special Tony Award for its innovation and contributions to the world of theater.

Brady will return to Broadway in 2024 as the title role in the upcoming revival of The Wiz.

Photo Courtesy of Wayne Brady



RELATED STORIES

1
SHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE & More to Take Part in Kids Night on Broadway Photo
SHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on Broadway

Kids’ Night on Broadway will return this summer to New York City on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, marking the program’s very first summer schedule since its inception in 1996.

2
Aubrey Plaza to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway Photo
Aubrey Plaza to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway

Learn about the Off-Broadway production of 'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea' starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott. Find out the premiere date, casting news, and details about the limited run of this revival. Don't miss this chance to see these talented actors in action!

3
Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Photo
Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE

In this video, check out interviews from the red carpet arrivals for opening night. on The Cottage on Broadway, including Bernadette Peters, Vanessa Williams, Danny Burstein, and more!

4
Benefit Performances Set For The Entertainment Community Fund Photo
Benefit Performances Set For The Entertainment Community Fund

Once Upon a One More Time, Aladdin, Shucked, Kimberly Akimbo, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Sweeney Todd, and & Juliet will all host performances this fall with blocks of tickets dedicated to supporting The Entertainment Community Fund as part of their Benefit Performance program, Producer’s Picks.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch the WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN Trailer on Apple TV+Video: Watch the WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN Trailer on Apple TV+
LEISURE Collab With Night Tapes on Dreamy New SingleLEISURE Collab With Night Tapes on Dreamy New Single
DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hop's 50th BirthdayDJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hop's 50th Birthday
Video: Zaire Brings Back Old School R&B Vibes with Latest Visual for New Single '4 Me'Video: Zaire Brings Back Old School R&B Vibes with Latest Visual for New Single '4 Me'

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium Video
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You