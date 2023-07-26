Hulu Orders Reality Series Following Wayne Brady & His Family

Hulu has announced a series order of “Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Project” (working title) from Fremantle and A Wayne & Mandie Creative, the joint production company founded by Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa. A launch date on the platform is forthcoming. The season will consist of eight episodes.

Everyone knows Wayne Brady – actor, comedian, host, singer and preeminent multihyphenate of this generation. But there’s more to the man seen onstage. What happens when an entertainer so iconic peels back the curtain on the realities of an unexpected life? In “Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Project” (working title), Brady has turned the term “modern family” on its head.

He’s still best friends with his ex-wife, soulmate and business partner, Mandie Taketa. Together, they co-parent their 20-year-old daughter, Maile Brady, a student and aspiring artist, as well as running their production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative (“Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ”). Jason Fordham, Mandie’s life partner of 12 years, handles the family’s cinematography and post-production; and Mandie and Jason recently expanded their already blended family with the birth of their son, Sundance-Isamu.

With Brady at a sudden crossroads in his life, “Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Project” (working title) offers an intimate look into his blended family’s personal life – revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding. People see their social media posts from vacations to dancing in Tik-Toks, but what’s behind the joyful 15 seconds of fun? Their real life is not always as easy and as simple as it seems.

The series order comes on the heels of a banner year in the unscripted series space for Hulu, including the third season of “The Kardashians” and the recent order of 20 additional episodes of that show, as well as “The D’Amelio Show”’s forthcoming third season. The streamer also recently announced “Vanderpump Villa,” starring and executive produced by Lisa Vanderpump.

“Untitled Wayne Brady & Family Project” (working title) will be produced by Fremantle, A Wayne & Mandie Creative, and executive produced by Wayne Brady, Mandie Taketa, Shahram Qureshi and Rachel Tung.

About Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady is multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, producer, singer, dancer, songwriter, and television personality.

Brady made Broadway debut starring as legal showman ‘Billy Flynn’ in the long-running hit musical, “Chicago.” Soon after Brady starred as the ground-breaking character ‘Lola’ in “Kinky Boots,” Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

Brady would later assume his biggest theatrical role to date headlining as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the Chicago production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning juggernaut “Hamilton.” Recently Brady returned to Broadway as part of Freestyle Love Supreme working with the production team of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale. The unique show combines the fusion of hip-hop, improv, and comedy which won it a special Tony Award for its innovation and contributions to the world of theater.

Brady will return to Broadway in 2024 as the title role in the upcoming revival of The Wiz.

Photo Courtesy of Wayne Brady