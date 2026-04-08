How 'Ben of Broadway' Became a New York Times Crossword Stumper

The Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle has a reputation for being difficult to solve. Part of the reason is that the puzzles feature increasing daily difficulty that peaks on that day each week. So it's no surprise to encounter some clues in the Sunday edition that leave you scratching your head.

If you're a regular puzzler, you may remember getting stuck on a particularly unusual clue in the New York Times crossword puzzle on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The clue was "Ben of Broadway" and called for a five-letter solution. Now, as any theatre aficionado can tell you, there are literally thousands of performers named Ben who've trodden the boards in Broadway's storied venues. That alone made finding the answer a challenge—such a challenge, in fact, that over 20,000 people searched Google that day alone looking for an answer. If you were one of them and never did manage to figure it out, or you're working your way through the Times' back catalogue, this article is for you. Beware, however, as there are obviously spoilers ahead.

Who Is Ben of Broadway?

With no further ado, the answer to the crossword puzzle hint "Ben of Broadway" is none other than noted Broadway actor Ben Platt. Platt began his theatre career at the age of nine, when he appeared in a production of The Music Man, playing Winthrop Paroo alongside Kristin Chenoweth at the Hollywood Bowl. Soon after, he landed a role in a touring production of Caroline, or Change at the age of 11. Both roles were just a preview of what was soon to come for Platt.

As his theatre experience grew, Platt soon took on some more challenging and well-known roles. At 17 years of age, he starred as Jean Valjean in a production of Les Misérables. It was a role that soon helped Platt get noticed by some even more prestigious theatre productions.

By 2012, Platt took on the role of Elder Cunningham in a Chicago staging of the smash-hit Broadway musical The Book of Mormon. The role, originated by Josh Gad of Disney's Frozen fame, showcased Platt's talent for comedy and song. The production ran for nearly a year and earned Platt numerous plaudits from theatre critics, who praised his commitment to the role.

The praise didn't fall on deaf ears, either. By 2014, Platt had taken his talents to Broadway, where he reprised the role of Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. He remained in the production for a year, and "Ben of Broadway" was born. Before long, Platt originated the title role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, for which he received a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. At the time, he was the youngest actor ever to receive that award.

Branching Out Into Film

Even before his initial Broadway run, Platt was already making a name for himself in Hollywood. He had a supporting role in Pitch Perfect and its sequel, Pitch Perfect 2, playing Benji Applebaum, a magician and a member of the Treblemakers. The role again showcased Platt's knack for musical comedy and penchant for scene-stealing. He even scored a nomination for Choice Movie Scene Stealer at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards. Although he ultimately lost out to Kellan Lutz for his performance in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, the nod was a sign of things to come. He soon parlayed the role into appearances in Ricki and the Flash and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. Eventually, Platt even turned up in TV roles on Will & Grace, The Politician, and The Simpsons.

In what was perhaps his most hilarious turn to date, Platt starred in the on-the-nose comedy Theater Camp in 2023. In it, he played camp counselor and staff drama coach Amos Klobuchar, who struggles to get a do-or-die camp performance off the ground to save the eponymous camp from closure.

A Record Deal and Musical Success

As if becoming a Broadway star and popular Hollywood actor weren't enough, Platt also built a thriving musical career. He signed a record deal with Atlantic Records in 2017. That deal led to the release of Platt's debut studio album, Sing to Me Instead, and a worldwide tour in support of the album, culminating in a live performance at the famed Radio City Music Hall in September 2019. The performance was taped and released on Netflix in May 2020 as a special called Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall.

Ben of Broadway Goes Transatlantic

Having apparently run out of challenges in the U.S., Platt starred in a one-week engagement in the musical The Last Five Years at the London Palladium, in the U.K. capital's famed West End in March of 2026. Afterward, news emerged that he would subsequently star in Midnight at the Never Get between July and September of 2026. The production, staged at the Menier Chocolate Factory in the West End, marks Platt's second foray into the British theatre scene. So don't be surprised if you eventually see his name come up as the answer to the clue "West End Ben" in some soon-to-come New York Times crossword. And when it does, remember that you heard it here first.





