Harlem School Of The Arts Theater Students to Present Re-Imagined CINDERELLA Set in Harlem

CINDERELLA will have a limited run at the HSA Theater beginning on January 19 - 21.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Click Here theatre department will launch the new year with a special production of the beloved children's classic, CINDERELLA. Based on Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, the twist in this version of the fairy tale is that Cinderella, her evil stepmother, and evil stepsisters all live in the historic hamlet of Harlem.

Forced into a life of servitude and tormented by her stepmother and stepsisters, Cinderella never loses the magic power of dreams and the hope of true love, even as her plan of attending the ball thrown by the dashing young Prince, is shattered.

"I chose Cinderella because it's the perfect story of imagination and impossibilities. I want all of our kids to believe that impossible things can happen every day," said Mercedes White, Chair of HSA's Theater Department. The organization's founder, Dorothy Maynor would have agreed. She created Harlem School of the Arts precisely for that reason, to teach children to dream and to realize that dreams are quite real and quite possible, "I suppose we are not trying to teach the arts," she said - "so much as we are trying to create horizons."

The cast of CINDERELLAS is led by some of our most talented young artists including:

Cinderella: Min Traore/ Mariama Diop

The Prince: Marina Chamedes/ Khari Garris

Step Sister 1: Portia - Calli Belgrave-Samms.

Step Sister 2: Joy - Aimony Erisnor

Joining the production is the star of stage, film, and television Zonya Love whose list of stage appearances includes Beetlejuice the Musical, The Color Purple, and Avenue Q, to name just a few of her credits. Ms. Love has been cast as the Fairy Godmother.

CINDERELLA is directed by Miss Mercedes White, and choreographed by HSA teaching artist, Latrisa Harper who also shares musical directing credit with Cliff Jones, noted classical pianist and one of the organization's most accomplished music teachers.

CINDERELLA will have a limited run at the HSA Theater beginning on January 19 - 21. Tickets for this production are in high demand. For information on the show and to purchase tickets go to https://hsanyc.org/newevents/.




