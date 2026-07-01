Hank Blaustein Watercolors and Drawings to Open at Blue Mountain Gallery

Brooklynite Hank Blaustein will be exhibiting his drawings and watercolors at the Blue Mountain Gallery from July 7th - July 25th.

Passionate about drawing for as long as he can remember, Blaustein says, “I am an artist/journalist; my goal is to spontaneously capture on paper people, places, and things that draw me to them.”

Hank Blaustein was born November 16, 1937 in Crown Heights Brooklyn, the borough he still calls home. He concentrated his studies in art at Midwood High School, and at New York University where, in 1958, Blaustein earned a BA in Fine Arts. Drawing passionately ever since he could hold a pencil, Hank's subjects are people, places, and things that draw him to them. His objective is to spontaneously capture their essence on paper in pencil, pen, and watercolor.

Blaustein's work has been exhibited in both the U.S. and Europe. As an illustrator, Hank's work has appeared on the pages of The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Village Voice, Newsday, Barron's, and Grant's Interest Rate Observer. Blaustein has illustrated several books as well, and published books of drawings of some of his passions - music, Italy, and Brooklyn life. He's an aficionado of Italian opera, classic movies, loves to sing, dance, travel, and is quite the raconteur. By some quirk of fate, Blaustein's talent as a linguist led to a 28-year stint as a high school Spanish teacher, which dovetailed along the way with the life of Hank Blaustein, the artist.

Blaustein's work can be seen at www.hankblaustein.com.

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