HYDRO PARADE Comes to The Met in June

Artist, choreographer, and dancer Madeline Hollander's new piece, Hydro Parade, is a processional performance inspired by the water sources moving under, within, and around The Met. On Saturday, June 3, 10, and 17, beginning outside the Museum, on Fifth Avenue, and traveling a meditative, rhythmic journey into the Museum and around its various fountains and water features, dancers will create a continuous stream of movement that flows through the galleries. Hollander connects the ancient waterways of the hidden underground springs and the Old Croton Aqueduct, which still run beneath the Museum, to the activity and circulation of visitors in the galleries above.
 
Performers: Eva Alt, Antuan Byers, Andrew Champlin, Eloise de Luca, Marielis Garcia, Katie Gaydos, Morgan Griffin, Miguel Guzman, Leah Ives, Amanda Kmett’Pendry, Cori Kresge, Lauren Newman, Jeremy Pheiffer, Raymond Pinto, Huiwang Zhang.
 
Choreographed by Madeline Hollander
Produced by Sasha Okshteyn
Costumes by Andrew Jordan
 
 
Performance Details:
 
Saturdays, June 3, 10, and 17, at 7 p.m.
Various Galleries
Free with Museum admission



