HFC Underground at the opulent Hunt & Fish Club presents an evening of music from the award-winning classic West Side Story.

Experience dinner and a show like never before!

On September 27th, Patrons will fall in love all over again with THE MUSIC OF West Side Story, Broadway's adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Featuring the talented Evy Ortiz from West Side Story and The Fantasticks and the masterful Bronson Norris Murphy of The Phantom Of The Opera and Love Never Dies as Ill-Fated Star-Crossed Lovers reeling from the devastating consequences of racism and the souring of the American dream.

"Phenomenal performances, Gourmet cuisine, and Craft Drinks in a Speakeasy setting is a one-of-a-kind experience," said Nelson Braff, Hunt & Fish Club co-owner and founder.

Evy Ortiz has performed many classic soprano roles and proudly represented her Puerto Rican heritage, playing the role of Maria in West Side Story throughout the USA, Canada, and Japan. Bronson Norris Murphy is best known to American audiences for premiering the role of The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies: The Phantom Returns and as a nine-year veteran of the original Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera.

Doors open at 7:00 pm for à la carte Dining. The performance starts at APPROX. 8:15 pm! The evening's menu OPTIONS include STEAK, SEAFOOD, and Hunt & Fish Club's signature dishes... Burnt Lemon Chicken and Wild Mushroom Pappardelle The menu also features traditional and signature cocktails and a wide selection of wines.

For more information, call 347-625-1220 or visit hfcnyc.com/experiences. $95 per person. The price includes two glasses of wine. (Includes all taxes, fees, and service charges.) The Hunt & Fish Club is conveniently located at 125 W. 44th between 6th AVE. AND BROADWAY... near Times Square. 347-625-1220.