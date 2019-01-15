HAMILTON's Bryan Terrell Clark Announces Content Partnership with INE Entertainment

INE Entertainment has announced a creative collaboration with Broadway star Bryan Terrell Clark on a series of digital and television projects. INE Entertainment, a leading independent Production Company, has recently collaborated with some of the entertainment industry's top talent to create cutting-edge content including Making a Scene with James Franco, Top Grier with social media sensation Hayes Grier, that is now airing on Netflix and The Hook for Top Golf with Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley.

Clark's numerous acting credentials span theater, television and movies. He recently played the acclaimed role of George Washington in the Broadway box-office smash hit Hamilton, Marvin Gaye in Motown: The Musical and starred opposite Laurence Fishburne and Angela Basset in The Pasadena Playhouse production of Fences. Bryan has also appeared in numerous television shows including NCSI: New Orleans, Blue Bloods, Empire and has just completed filming Ava DuVernay's Central Park 5 for Netflix. In addition, Clark appeared in the 2016 film Collateral Beauty.

"We are really excited to be partnering with Bryan, "says Mark Koops, Managing Partner & Executive Producer, INE Entertainment. "He is a true multi-hyphenate who has an incredible rolodex of world class talent that share his passion for storytelling and endeavor to use their platforms to positively affect change. And, of course, the fact they are not afraid to bring a whole lotta drama helps too!"

INE Entertainment have also announced they will be adding new content genres including innovative lifestyle formats and character-driven docu-series to their diverse production portfolio.

"I am thrilled to be working with Mark and his team at INE. Creating new and innovative content that taps into the social zeitgeist and has the ability to inspire and pushes the envelope to positive change is very important to me," said Bryan Terrell Clark.

Bryan Terrell Clark is represented by Authentic Talent Management and Stewart Talent Agency.

