HAMILTON Chicago's Tony-Nominee Montego Glover Visit's BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More'

On this episode of BroadwayRadio's "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini talks to Tony-nominee Montego Glover about playing Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago production of HAMILTON, as well as what it takes for a New York-based actor to work outside of New York.

Montego began 2017 by working on the new Maltby and Shire musical SOUZATZKA in Toronto for more than three months, and she has been in Chicago since August for HAMILTON. So, they discuss the difficulties of working away from home, what an actor must do to feel at home when working out of town, and how they keep their lives in New York going.

They also talk about the experience of performing in the most buzzed-about musical in the world.

Listen to the episode here:

Contact Montego:

www.montegoglover.com

Twitter: @montegoglover

Instagram: @montegoglover

Facebook: Montego Glover

Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com





