Governors Island Reopens To The Public On July 15

The Trust for Governors Island announced today that Governors Island will reopen to the public with limited capacity for passive recreational activities on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Starting that day, Governors Island will be open to visitors daily from 10AM to 6PM on weekdays and 10AM to 7PM on weekends. In order to serve New Yorkers most in need of open space, The Trust is launching an extensive outreach initiative and offering free ferries to all New York City Housing Authority residents and community organizations across the city. Brooklyn ferries will also be redirected from Pier 6 to Red Hook's Atlantic Basin, beginning Saturday, July 18.

The Trust initially postponed its 2020 season in April in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and for the health and safety of its visitors, staff, tenants, vendors and community of cultural organizations. To ensure a safe environment for all visitors, The Trust will launch a number of health, safety and social distancing protocols upon reopening, including a new ticket reservation system to manage capacity on ferries. With these measures in place, visitors will be able to safely enjoy the Island's wide-open park spaces, historic surroundings, and stunning public art while engaging in passive recreation activities like biking, birding, picnicking and much more.



FERRY SERVICE

Beginning July 15, ferries will depart daily from the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Manhattan. Capacity on Governors Island's ferries will be limited during the 2020 season to allow for social distancing. For the first time, visitors will be able to reserve tickets in advance through a new reservation system. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase in person for each time slot, and will be made available to the general public on Friday, July 10 at 10:00AM by visiting govisland.org.

To increase access for communities less served by open space in New York City, Brooklyn ferries to Governors Island will depart from Atlantic Basin/Red Hook rather than Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6 in 2020. Brooklyn ferries will begin service on Saturday, July 18 and will run on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets for Brooklyn Ferries may also be reserved at govisland.org beginning July 10.

Round-trip ferry tickets will cost $3 for adults. Ferries are always free for riders age 12 and under as well as Governors Island Members, IDNYC holders and current and former military service members. Ferries are now also free for all New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) residents and seniors 65 and over. Morning ferries before noon on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all. There is no surcharge for bicycles at any time. Visitors are required to wear face coverings at all times while traveling on Governors Island ferries.

The Trust will offer special waived fares for non-profit community-based organizations, youth camps, and senior centers throughout New York City. To inquire about special group visits, organizations may email groupvisits@govisland.org.

The city's NYC Ferry service will offer additional connections to Governors Island's Yankee Pier via a dedicated weekend shuttle from Wall Street/Pier 11 which will operate approximately every 30 minutes. Tickets are $2.75 or by free transfer from any NYC Ferry route. All visitors who arrive to Governors Island via NYC Ferry are strongly encouraged to depart using NYC Ferry as the Governors Island ferry service will operate on a reservation ticket service and walk-up tickets are not guaranteed. NYC Ferry riders are required to wear a mask or face covering while onboard, even on the upper deck. For ticketing information and for a full schedule, please visit www.ferry.nyc.

ISLAND ACTIVITIES

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governors Island will operate with limited services and will remain open for passive recreation activities only, such as hiking, walking and running, biking and birding throughout its expansive landscapes.

Visitors can enjoy sweeping, 360-degree views of the surrounding skylines and Harbor landmarks like the Statue of Liberty from the summit of Outlook Hill. Hammock Grove provides a relaxing respite in comfortable hammocks tucked cozily into secluded pockets in the foliage. Kids will enjoy climbing and swinging at the Hammock Grove Play Area and zipping down Slide Hill's collection of twist-y, turn-y slides including a tandem slide and the longest slide in the city at 57 feet long. The Urban Farm will be open Saturdays and Sundays for visitors to explore GrowNYC's Teaching Garden and Earth Matter's Compost Learning Center.

Public art installations remain on view, including Shantell Martin's The May Room, a commission for the 2019 season, Rachel Whiteread's Cabin, a permanent installation on Discovery Hill, and more.

Bike rentals will be available from Blazing Saddles and Citi Bike, and visitors may bring their own bikes on Governors Island ferries for no additional fee to enjoy the Island's seven miles of car-free bike paths. Blazing Saddles also rents pedal cars, surreys, scooters and more and will offer free one-hour bike rentals on weekday mornings before noon. Heightened cleaning and safety protocols will also be implemented.

Visitors will be able to embark on self-guided tours offered through Urban Archive. Visitors can follow the physical route of these walks across the Island using their smartphones, revealing new historic photos as they go. A variety of Governors Island self-guided walks exploring its history and transformation are available on govisland.org and through Urban Archive's app.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Food and beverage vendors offering a wide range of options will be available for Island visitors to enjoy upon reopening. All Governors Island vendors will comply with the latest food service guidelines and adhere to health and safety plans that minimize person-to-person contact, emphasize hygiene, and allow for social distancing in serving areas.

This year's vendors present at opening will include:

· Island Oyster, a one-of-a-kind destination featuring easygoing summer fare, tropically inspired cocktails and panoramic views

· Taco Vista, purveyors of tacos, margaritas, craft beer and some of the best views from Governors Island

· Fauzia's Heavenly Delights, an award-winning Jamaican-fusion establishment offering Caribbean classics and homemade desserts as well as vegan and gluten-free options

· Kimchi Taco, which serves Korean-inspired tacos and bowls as well as appetizers

· Makina, which serves traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean food with a modern twist

· Threes Brewing and The Meat Hook, two Brooklyn mainstays that will combine local craft beer options with offerings from the acclaimed butcher shop

· The refreshing, delicious gourmet ice pops and slushes of People's Pops

· Melt Bakery, whose unique cookie and ice cream flavor pairings create surprising and delightful ice cream sandwiches

· Venezuelan-style hot dogs complete with mounds of toppings and accompaniments from Perros Y Vainas

· Coffee and tea plus sweet treats and light bites from Joe Coffee

· Shareable snacks and takeaway lunch options from Three Peaks Lodge at Collective Retreats

· Little Eva's, a longtime Island establishment offering summertime grilled fare as well as sister location, Sea Biscuit, which features picturesque Harbor views

· Pizza Yard brings gourmet Neapolitan and Roman-style wood-fired pizzas to historic Colonels Row

· Sweet and savory crepes from Everything About Crepes make a perfect lunch, snack or dessert

· Wings Lovers offers a robust range of flavors and options to satisfy any chicken wing enthusiast

· Terry & Yaki specializes in halal teriyaki chicken bowls along with vegan options and snacks

· Authentic Belgian waffles heaped with tasty toppings at Wafels & Dinges

CLEANING & SAFETY PROGRAM

For the safety of visitors, the Trust will implement increased cleaning protocols and schedules in all restrooms, in passenger compartments aboard ferries, and in high-touch areas across the Island.

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be installed throughout the Island. Ferries, restrooms, ATMs, bike rentals through Blazing Saddles and Citi Bikes will also be regularly disinfected. These and other steps will be taken to ensure a safe and healthy visit for Island patrons.

All visitors will be required to wear face coverings while riding the ferry, or when social distancing is not possible.

SERVICE CHANGES

Following local, state and federal guidelines, some changes will be implemented to Governors Island amenities. Outdoor event permits and permits for team athletic field use will be postponed until at least August 1, and indoor public programs will be postponed until at least August 31. Governors Island National Monument, including Fort Jay and Castle Williams, will remain temporarily closed. For updates on service changes on Governors Island, please visit www.govisland.org.

GOVERNORS ISLAND AT HOME

During its reduced season, New Yorkers will continue to enjoy access to the best of Governors Island and its programming, whether they are able to visit in person or not. In May, The Trust launched Governors Island at Home, a hub of free interactive tours, resources and virtual programs related to the Island's history and natural surroundings, as well as its community of programming partner organizations. Governors Island at Home can be accessed at govisland.org.

For the latest information, including ferry schedules and service changes in response to COVID-19, please visit www.govisland.org.

