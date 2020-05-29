Governor Cuomo Announces New York City Will Begin First Phase of Reopening

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in today's press conference that New York City will begin its first phase of reopening on June 8. This means that manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail operations, will return for business, putting over 400,000 New Yorkers back to work. Face masks and social distancing will still be required of employees.

New York City remains the only region in the state not to meet the seven necessary metrics needed to re-open. The remaining two (share of total beds available and contract tracers 30/100k residents) are expected to be met next week.

"It's reopening to a new safer normal. People will be wearing masks and socially distanced. It's just a new way of interacting, which is what we have to do," said Cuomo

Watch the full press conference below!

This phase not include the re-opening of Broadway, which as of May 29, is shutdown through Labor Day.

