Gilberto Santa Rosa Comes to the Beacon Theater

The Beacon Theatre presents Gilberto Santa Rosa Caminalo Tour on Friday, March 20, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.



Since launching his career in his native Puerto Rico three decades ago, Santa Rosa's musical elegance and style has made him one of the most prominent figures on today's world music scene. A Latin music pioneer, he was the first salsa singer to perform a concert at Carnegie Hall. The New York Times calls his live performances "spectacular" and credits Santa Rosa with pioneering a smooth fusion of "pop salsa, the soft, romantic salsa ... and the harder salsa of the dance clubs."



Santa Rosa's countless accolades in the recording industry include an ASCAP Latin Heritage Award, and his most recent GRAMMY for Necesito Un Bolero in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category. One of the most listened-to artists on the radio, Santa Rosa is revered by salsa and bolero fans around the globe for a long line of chart-topping hits like "Conciencia," "Que Alguien Me Diga," "Conteo Regresivo," and "Vívír Sin Ella."



Tickets to see Gilberto Santa Rosa are On-Sale Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com



The legendary Beacon Theatre is a 2,600-seat venue built in 1929 and designed in the art deco style by architect Walter Ahlschlager. Designated a New York landmark building by the NYC Landmarks Preservation Committee in 1979 and acquired by MSGE in 2006, the Beacon has become a venerable rock room for generations of New Yorkers and an intimate setting for unforgettable concerts and events.



Many of the greatest names in music have played the Beacon Theatre, including the Rolling Stones, Steely Dan, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Coldplay, Ray Lamontagne, Eddie Vedder and The Allman Brothers Band, which played its 238th show at the theatre in October 2014, marking their final concert as a band. The venue has also hosted special events such as film premieres for the Tribeca Film Festival and comedy events, including a Jerry Seinfeld residency, along with numerous luminaries such as His Holiness the Dalai Lama and President Bill Clinton.



The Madison Square Garden Company completed a major restoration of the Beacon Theatre in February 2009, returning the theater to its original Roaring Twenties grandeur. The reinvention was based on extensive historic research, as well as detailed, on-site examination of original, decorative painting techniques that had been covered by decades-old layers of paint. The Beacon Theatre has won several architectural awards recognizing its outstanding restoration.





