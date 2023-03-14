Gibney Presents the United Stage Debut of YOU ARE IN MY EVERYWHERE

Gibney, the New York City-based dance and social justice organization, will present the United States debut of ∞therside collective in the world premiere of You Are in My Everywhere. The ground-breaking interdisciplinary collective builds on the global tradition of experimental performance to create a vivid composition that is "of the moment". Co-produced by NY-based dancer, Sarah Chien, You Are in My Everywhere features three dancers and two musicians who will craft an entirely unique narrative each night.

∞therside collective reveals the immediacy of the moment through live performance. Each night, performers transform an empty stage into a place of infinite possibility, virtuosity, humor, and vulnerability. Witness this all-star cast find personal and unexpected encounters as they expertly improvise dance, music, poetry and song.

You Are in My Everywhere is performed by ∞therside's international collective: Agata Gregorkiewitz (Poland), Sarah Chien (USA), Susanna Grob (Switzerland), Sokratis Votskos (Greece), and guest performer, Caitlin Cawley (USA).

The performance will be accompanied by a gallery exhibition of the same name, on view at Gibney's second-floor gallery, April 24th-29th. The exhibit features limited edition photographs, poetry and video from the collective's uniquely collaborative creative process.

Following the Friday, April 28 performance, there will be a short panel discussion titled Improvisation Then & Now, Here & There. Wendy Perron, author of The Grand Union: Accidental Anarchists of Downtown Dance, moderates the conversation with members of the ∞therside collective. The discussion will focus on ways in which their work as a collective connects to the lineage of improvised performance in New York City, and where and how improvisation thrives today. Wendy Perron is a dancer/choreographer turned writer/editor/historian. She teaches dance history at Juilliard.

Gibney Presents is Gibney's premier presentation series, offering a rich blend of dance and performance in fully-produced, evening-length works. This performance was curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa as part of the Gibney Center 2022-2023 Season.