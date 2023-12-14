Gibney Presents DOUBLEPLUS Featuaring Roderick George | NKoname Artist And Dual Rivet

Gibney, the New York City-based dance and social justice organization, welcomes the return of DoublePlus, which will feature world premieres from emerging choreographers as part of the Gibney Presents 2023-2024 season.

The program embraces the artist-as-curator format to present entirely produced split-bill evenings featuring artists deserving of new and broader visibility selected and mentored by prominent choreographers in the field. The residency and commissioning program features financial support, 150 hours of studio space, production support, mentorship by the artist-curators, and dramaturgy provided by Gibney Center Artistic Director Nigel Campbell.

DoublePlus commences with three evenings of performance curated by choreographer Kyle Abraham featuring performances by Dual Rivet and Roderick George | kNoname Artist. Dual Rivet will bring the world premiere of Stuff Your Eyes, which explores the intricate dance between humanity and technology. This piece navigates the profound intimacy and significance of human connection while juxtaposing the isolating impact of advancing technology on our society. As characters spiral into their realms of altered reality, a poignant yearning for genuine human connection emerges, magnifying the significance of touch in a world where its absence amplifies its importance. Stuff Your Eyes vividly portrays how our relentless quest for knowledge can blur the lines between reality and perception, inviting you to question the essence of our digital existence. The work features choreography by Chelsea Ainsworth and Jessica Smith in collaboration with dancers.

2023 NYFA Mertz Gilmore Foundation Dancer Award and 2021-22 YoungArts Fellow Awardee and Roderick George | kNoname Artist presents Venom, a new work inspired by the lasting impact of the HIV/AIDS Epidemic and the present events of the erasure of the LGBTQIA+ community. Venom exposes how the queer community faced silencing, isolation, being forced into hiding, and death through fear, media, and ‘God's reckoning.' As a queer Black man from Houston, Texas, George recognizes that his existence lies on the backs of these individuals and pays homage to his community in its ability to uplift each other using the underground nightlife as a sanctuary. Roderick George | kNoname Artist has also been named a 2023-24 Resident Artist with New York Live Arts' Live Artery program. In direct response to the greater performing arts ecosystem's loss of festivals, residencies, and funding, the 2024 Live Artery will expand and include co-presentations and off-site performances for the first time. Venom will be co-presented with NYLA and features music by Slowdanger with performances by Nazear Brown, Roderick George, Joey German, Alex Haskins, Nouhoum Koita, Kevin Shannon, and Nat Wilson.

Gibney Presents 2023-2024 Season was curated by Nigel Campbell, Gibney Center Artistic Director.

Listings Details

DoublePlus: Dual Rivet and Roderick George | kNoname Artist

Thursday, January 11-Saturday, January 13, 2024

7:30 PM ET

The Theater at Gibney: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center

280 Broadway (enter at 53A Chambers Street)

Ticket prices: $25

General Admission: $25 + $2 fee

Groups 10+: $22.50 + fee (contact boxoffice@gibneydance.org for information)

Tickets on sale now at gibneydance.org