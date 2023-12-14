Gibney Presents DOUBLEPLUS Featuaring Roderick George | NKoname Artist And Dual Rivet

DoublePlus will feature world premieres from emerging choreographers as part of the Gibney Presents 2023-2024 season.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD Photo 4 Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD

Gibney Presents DOUBLEPLUS Featuaring Roderick George | NKoname Artist And Dual Rivet

Gibney, the New York City-based dance and social justice organization, welcomes the return of DoublePlus, which will feature world premieres from emerging choreographers as part of the Gibney Presents 2023-2024 season.

The program embraces the artist-as-curator format to present entirely produced split-bill evenings featuring artists deserving of new and broader visibility selected and mentored by prominent choreographers in the field. The residency and commissioning program features financial support, 150 hours of studio space, production support, mentorship by the artist-curators, and dramaturgy provided by Gibney Center Artistic Director Nigel Campbell.

DoublePlus commences with three evenings of performance curated by choreographer Kyle Abraham featuring performances by Dual Rivet and Roderick George | kNoname Artist. Dual Rivet will bring the world premiere of Stuff Your Eyes, which explores the intricate dance between humanity and technology. This piece navigates the profound intimacy and significance of human connection while juxtaposing the isolating impact of advancing technology on our society. As characters spiral into their realms of altered reality, a poignant yearning for genuine human connection emerges, magnifying the significance of touch in a world where its absence amplifies its importance. Stuff Your Eyes vividly portrays how our relentless quest for knowledge can blur the lines between reality and perception, inviting you to question the essence of our digital existence. The work features choreography by Chelsea Ainsworth and Jessica Smith in collaboration with dancers.

2023 NYFA Mertz Gilmore Foundation Dancer Award and 2021-22 YoungArts Fellow Awardee and Roderick George | kNoname Artist presents Venom, a new work inspired by the lasting impact of the HIV/AIDS Epidemic and the present events of the erasure of the LGBTQIA+ community. Venom exposes how the queer community faced silencing, isolation, being forced into hiding, and death through fear, media, and ‘God's reckoning.' As a queer Black man from Houston, Texas, George recognizes that his existence lies on the backs of these individuals and pays homage to his community in its ability to uplift each other using the underground nightlife as a sanctuary. Roderick George | kNoname Artist has also been named a 2023-24 Resident Artist with New York Live Arts' Live Artery program. In direct response to the greater performing arts ecosystem's loss of festivals, residencies, and funding, the 2024 Live Artery will expand and include co-presentations and off-site performances for the first time. Venom will be co-presented with NYLA and features music by Slowdanger with performances by Nazear Brown, Roderick George, Joey German, Alex Haskins, Nouhoum Koita, Kevin Shannon, and Nat Wilson.

Gibney Presents 2023-2024 Season was curated by Nigel Campbell, Gibney Center Artistic Director.

Listings Details

DoublePlus: Dual Rivet and Roderick George | kNoname Artist

Thursday, January 11-Saturday, January 13, 2024

7:30 PM ET

The Theater at Gibney: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center

280 Broadway (enter at 53A Chambers Street)

Ticket prices: $25 

General Admission: $25 + $2 fee

Groups 10+: $22.50 + fee (contact boxoffice@gibneydance.org for information)

Tickets on sale now at gibneydance.org




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens On Londons West End Photo
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens On London's West End

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently opens tonight at the Phoenix Theatre. Read the reviews!

2
Photos: First Look at UNFORTUNATE at Southwark Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look at UNFORTUNATE at Southwark Playhouse

Check out photos of Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch at Southwark Playhouse!

3
JanArtsNYC 2024 to Feature Under the Radar Festival & More Photo
JanArtsNYC 2024 to Feature Under the Radar Festival & More

Discover the must-see performances and events at JanArtsNYC 2024, including the highly anticipated Under the Radar Festival and Winter Jazz Fest. Get all the details on this exciting showcase of talent and creativity in the entertainment industry.

4
Photos: First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL

Get a first look at Real Women Have Curves: The Musical at A.R.T.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH at Southwark PlayhousePhotos: First Look at UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH at Southwark Playhouse
JanArtsNYC 2024 to Feature Under the Radar Festival, Winter Jazz Fest & MoreJanArtsNYC 2024 to Feature Under the Radar Festival, Winter Jazz Fest & More
Photos: Get a First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory TheaterPhotos: Get a First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater
Watch: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's 'Old Friends' Music Video Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay MendezWatch: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's 'Old Friends' Music Video Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez

Videos

Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo Video
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' Video
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You