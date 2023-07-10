George Cables Quartet Comes to SMOKE This Weekend

George Cables Quartet comes to SMOKE, Thursday-Sunday July 13-16.

George Cables – piano

Craig Handy – tenor saxophone

David Happy Williams – bass

Joe Farnsworth - drums (Thu-Sat)

Darrell Green – drums (Sun only)

One of the essential artists of piano, George Cables (aka “Mr. Beautiful”) is known for his impeccable sound, sensitive accompaniment, and original playing. A trusted collaborator over the past 50 years for artists like Joe Henderson, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, and Art Pepper, Cables has also released numerous important recordings as a leader.

