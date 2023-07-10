George Cables Quartet Comes to SMOKE This Weekend

Performances run Thursday-Sunday July 13-16.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Welcomes The Clinton Family And Ben Stiller Backstage For A Visit Photo 3 Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Welcomes The Clinton Family And Ben Stiller Backstage For A Visit
Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 4 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles

George Cables Quartet Comes to SMOKE This Weekend

George Cables Quartet comes to SMOKE, Thursday-Sunday July 13-16.

George Cables – piano
Craig Handy – tenor saxophone
David Happy Williams – bass
Joe Farnsworth - drums (Thu-Sat)
Darrell Green – drums (Sun only)

One of the essential artists of piano, George Cables (aka “Mr. Beautiful”) is known for his impeccable sound, sensitive accompaniment, and original playing. A trusted collaborator over the past 50 years for artists like Joe Henderson, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, and Art Pepper, Cables has also released numerous important recordings as a leader.

Located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side at the junction of Broadway and 106th Street (aka Duke Ellington Boulevard), Smoke Jazz Club is one of New York City’s premier live music venues. Renowned for offering top-notch programming of accessible, timeless jazz featuring legendary performers, modern masters and rising stars, Smoke stands apart with its candlelit dining room, stellar acoustics, and classic American cuisine. Founded in 1999, SMOKE also boasts a GRAMMY-nominated label, Smoke Sessions Records, and a celebrated streaming concert series, Smoke Screens. For everything else, visit SMOKEjazz.com. 



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Photo
Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal

Watch Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron in the original Mean Girls film, surprise cast members from a local high school production of the musical!

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Out of the Midwest and Into The Woods Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Out of the Midwest and Into The Woods

On this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, teacher, and playwright, Jason Forbach! Jason is currently on tour with the revival of Into The Woods after covering multiple roles in the show during its Broadway run. Jason has been in such iconic shows as The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, both in the touring companies and on Broadway.

3
Jeffrey Carlson, Star of TABOO and THE GOAT, Has Passed Away at 48 Photo
Jeffrey Carlson, Star of TABOO and THE GOAT, Has Passed Away at 48

According to various reports, Jeffrey Carlson, best known for originating the role of Marilyn in TABOO and Billy in Edward Albee's THE GOAT on Broadway, has passed away. He was 48.

4
The Munys John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo
The Muny's John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in to our Instagram story today as John Riddle takes you behind the scenes of The Muny's Chess!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress RehearsalVideo: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Jeffrey Carlson, Star of TABOO and THE GOAT, Has Passed Away at 48Jeffrey Carlson, Star of TABOO and THE GOAT, Has Passed Away at 48
Photos: FUNNY GIRL Celebrates 500 Broadway Performances With A Visit From Carvel!Photos: FUNNY GIRL Celebrates 500 Broadway Performances With A Visit From Carvel!
Review Roundup: CHESS Opens At The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk, Taylor Louderman, Jarrod Spector & MoreReview Roundup: CHESS Opens At The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk, Taylor Louderman, Jarrod Spector & More

Videos

Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
PRIMA FACIE

Recommended For You