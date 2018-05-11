GOLDSTEIN Will Play Final Performance May 20th

GOLDSTEIN, a new musical about family with music and lyrics by Michael Roberts (Golf: The Musical) and a book byCharlie Schulman (The Kitchen), will play its final performance on Sunday, May 20 at 3pm at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47 St -between 8th and 9th Avenues). Directed by Brad Rouse (Hit The Body Alarm) and choreographed by Sarah O'Gleby (Associate Choreographer, Disney's Frozen),GOLDSTEIN began performances on Monday, March 26 and officially opened on Thursday, April 5. At the time of closing, Goldstein will have played 10 previews and 52 regular performances.

The remaining performances for Goldstein are as follows: Saturday, May 12 at 3pm and 8pm; Sunday, May 13 at 3pm; Monday, May 14 at 7:30pm;Tuesday, May 15 at 7:30pm; Wednesday, May 16 at 3pm and 7:30pm; Thursday, May 17 at 3pm and 7:30pm; Saturday, May 19 at 3pm and Sunday, May 20 at 7pm. Tickets are $79 and are available by visiting www.goldsteinmusical.com or calling (212) 239-6200. From now through the end of the run,GOLDSTEIN will be offering buy-one-get-one tickets at the box office for patrons with the last name "Goldstein," - or patrons with a last name that includes a "Gold" or a "Stein" - with a photo ID. In lieu of a photo ID, they will happily accept a well-crafted, convincing argument.

The cast includes Megan McGinnis (Daddy Long Legs), Julie Benko (Fiddler on the Roof), Amie Bermowitz (Ruthless), Blair Alexis Brown (A Scythe of Time), Ben Cherry (Fiddler on the Roof), Aaron Galligan-Stierle (The Phantom of the Opera), Zal Owen (Fiddler on the Roof), Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief) and Jim Stanek (Fun Home). For performances now through May 16, Farah Alvin will be playing the role of "Sherri;" Megan McGinnis returns to the cast on May 18.

Louis Goldstein has written a tell-all family memoir. While it is a best-seller, his family claims that it isn't true. This uplifting and heartwarming, multi-generational musical explores the challenges and triumphs of three generations of an immigrant Jewish American family. This original musical reminds us that families are complicated, the truth is never clear, and forgiveness is our best hope.

The scenic design is by Alexander Woodward, with costume design by Maureen Freedman, lighting design by Andrew F. Griffin, and sound design by Ray Shilke. Sinai Tabak is the music director with casting by Michael Cassara. C. Renee Alexander and Stephanie Clark serve as stage managers.

