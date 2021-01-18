Fredi Walker Browne, Jakeim Hart and More to Take Part in RAISE YOUR VOICE: ARTISTS CELEBRATING BLACK CREATIVES

Out of the Box Theatrics will present the virtual benefita?? RAISE YOUR VOICE: ARTISTS CELEBRATING BLACK CREATIVES a??on Tuesday, February 2nd at 7:30 PM ET a??in honor of Black History Month, celebrating the many contributions to music by Black artists. Featuring an incredible lineup of performers from Broadway and beyond, proceeds from this event will benefit OOTB's New Works Festival and Residency which is designed to create jobs and tell the stories of BIPOC and other marginalized communities. Proceeds from this event will also benefit Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a multi-disciplinary organization uniting artists with legal experts and community leaders to have a lasting impact on policy issues including criminal justice reform, education equity, and immigration.

"Black History is American History! I am grateful that OOTB can use our resources and our platform to not only showcase incredibly talented and diverse storytellers, but also showcase the vast influence Black artists have across music and the arts," said OOTB Inclusivity Director Kelly Kirkley. We are thrilled to partner with Broadway Advocacy Coalition, an organization who actively fights for social change through artistry and collaboration.

Performers for this virtual benefit include Carly Blane, Nathaniel P. Claridad, Michael Ray Fisher (a??Rocktopiaa??), Nicole Fluegge, Jakeim Hart (a??Sing Streeta??), Ira Kramer, Grace Livingston Kramer, Uton Onyejekwe, Alexis Tidwell (a??Beautifula??), and Fredi Walker Browne a??(RENT)a?? . Sound and video production by DimlyWit Productions. Reservations required and there is a $12 suggested donation for the performance. Half of the donations will go to a??the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Founded in 2016 by members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation's pandemic of racism and police brutality, the a??Broadway Advocacy Coalitiona?? has since grown into a multi-disciplinary organization uniting artists with legal experts and community leaders to have a lasting impact on policy issues including criminal justice reform, education equity, and immigration. It builds the capacity of individuals, organizations, and communities to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism through the power of storytelling and the leadership of people directly affected.

The second half of proceeds from the event will go to OOTB's New Works Festival & Residency.

"Our New Works Residency and Festival are designed to provide artistic ensembles the time, space, financial and artistic support to continue development of their pieces, and workshop in front of artists and audiences," said Jorge Donoso, OOTB Director of New Works and Development. "After a challenging 2020, we are so happy and proud to bring these initiatives to life. We received over 140 submissions so the curating process is no easy task for our admissions panel, but supporting and nurturing artists is what OOTB does best and these programs are an incredible addition to our season."

Reservations can be made at a??https://www.ootbtheatrics.com/raise-your-voice