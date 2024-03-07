Frank Sinatra School Of The Arts to Present TITANIC: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, founded by the late Tony Bennett, will set sail with "Titanic: The Musical" on March 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23.

Directed by Dr. Jamie Cacciola-Price, the musical features a company of 110 student actors, musicians, crew members, and ushers. Come support the arts and join us for an unforgettable trip through the legendary tale of the Titanic's maiden voyage.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Showtix4u.com.