Final Round Of The Naumburg Foundation's 2023 International Piano Competition To Take Place At 92nd Street Y

The Walter W. Naumburg Foundation will be holding its next competition for the piano. The Final Round, takes place on Saturday, November 4 at the 92nd Street Y beginning at 12:30pm.

The final round is free, no tickets are required. It will also be available by livestream at naumburg.org. For the final round, each pianist will have 30 minutes to play a recital program of their choosing and 15 minutes to perform a concerto, selected by the jury, to be performed with a second piano playing the orchestra tutti.

The jury will be co-chaired by Ursula Oppens and Anton Nel and will also include Seth Knopp, Diane Walsh, William Wolfram, Ann Schein and John Corigliano.

Three prizes will be awarded. First prize includes $25,000; 2 fully subsidized New York City recitals, a commissioned work, and additional concerts throughout the U.S. Also awarded will be a second prize of $15,000 and a third prize of $10,000.

The pianists who will be playing in the final round will be decided at the conclusion of the semi-final round on Thursday, November 2. The finalist's names will be posted on the Naumburg website that evening,

This past September, a prescreening jury selected an international roster of 39 pianists out of 70 pianists, who applied to be part of the competition. In addition to the United States, pianists will be coming from Austria, Canada, China, Finland, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and the UK/South Africa. The competition is open to pianists ages 18 to 32.

Among past winners of the Naumburg Piano Award are Stephen Hough, Soyeon Kate Lee, Awadagin Pratt, Albert Cano Smit, Jorge Bolet, Leonid Hambro, Constance Keene, Andre-Michel Schub, and William Kappel.

The preliminary and semi-final rounds are closed to the public. The preliminary round takes place October 30, 31 and November 1 at the Klavierhaus at 11th Avenue and 54th Street, and the semi-final round takes place on November 2 at the Morgan Library and Museum.

Collaborating partners include the Klavierhaus and Mercedes Benz Manhattan.

The artist pianists who will be competing in the Naumburg 2023 International Piano Competition, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Alexander Agate

Zehao Bai

Sergey Belyavsky

Rachel Breen

Yangru Cai

Robert Carlson

Han Chen

Tatiana Dorokhova

Yang (Jack) Gao

Sandro Gegechkori

Leo Gevisser

Eric Guo

Anna Han

Sahun (Sam) Hong

Carter Johnson

Fantee Jones

Martin Kesuma

Aaron Kurtz

Maxim Lando

TianYi Li

YiQia Li

Zhiye Lin

Qiao Liu

Jonathan Mak

Priscilla Navara

Ossip Nikiforov

Yeontaek Oh

Aaron Pilson

Wenting Shi

Ilya Shumkler

Ke Wang

Kevin Wang

Yinuo Wang

Paul Williamson

Victoria Wong

Christine Wu

Jiacheng Xiong

Jialin Yao

Yuki Yoshimi