FJK Dance Returns To New York Live Arts For Ninth Season

Performances are Tuesday, May 23 through Thursday, May 25.

FJK DANCE, the ten member Iraqi-curated contemporary dance company, will celebrate their ninth season with a return to New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th Street, NYC, Tuesday, May 23 through Thursday, May 25. Performances are at 7:30 pm. For tickets click HERE.

The FJK season celebrates the immigrant story in a multimedia presentation blending contemporary dance, music, and visual art. Fadi J. Khoury, FJK'S Arab-American choreographer and Artistic Director, breaks down stereotypes and expectations of gender roles, while bringing his Middle Eastern heritage to the stage. New and signature works will be shown. VIDEO.

"My creative process is anchored in peace building and bringing together a diverse group of international dance artists, musicians, and designers. I hope to inspire a cross-cultural dialogue, and a world where culture is safe," said Mr. Khoury.

The FJK DANCE performance will feature three works by Fadi J. Khoury:

· Reflections (2016), with original music by composer Peter Michael von der Nahmer.

· Off Limits (2022) contemporary dance with live painting- a multimedia piece exploring the challenges of authenticity in the face of social norms.

· Forbidden (2021-2023); a solo piece that expands to a group and becomes Unforbidden. Music by Claude Debussy, Gaspar Cassado, Gilbert Mansour, Abdel Wahab & Hossam Shaker; Sound Design and Electronic Bass: Mal Stein and Omar Dewachi; Lighting Design: Calvin Anderson; Animation: James Daher; Choreography, Costumes, and Set Design: Fadi J Khoury.

FJK Dance is grateful to receive the 2023 Creative Engagement Grant support of the Lower Manhattan Cultural Center for the opportunity to celebrate Arab heritage, by presenting signature choreography by Fadi J Khoury where contemporary ballet and ballroom dancing intersect with a Middle Eastern touch, to raise awareness in America about the richness of Arabic culture, while also introducing modern dance to the Arab tradition.




