FJK DANCE Returns To New York Live Artsfor Ninth Season, May 23-25

FJK DANCE, the ten member Iraqi-curated contemporary dance company, will celebrate their ninth season with a return to New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th Street, NYC, Tuesday, May 23 through Thursday, May 25. Performances are at 7:30 pm. For tickets click HERE.

The FJK season celebrates the immigrant story in a multimedia presentation blending contemporary dance, music, and visual art. Fadi J. Khoury, FJK'S Arab-American choreographer and Artistic Director, breaks down stereotypes and expectations of gender roles, while bringing his Middle Eastern heritage to the stage. New and signature works will be shown. VIDEO.

"My creative process is anchored in peace building and bringing together a diverse group of international dance artists, musicians, and designers. I hope to inspire a cross-cultural dialogue, and a world where culture is safe," said Mr. Khoury.

The FJK DANCE performance will feature three works by Fadi J. Khoury:

· Reflections (2016), with original music by composer Peter Michael von der Nahmer.

· Off Limits (2022) contemporary dance with live painting- a multimedia piece exploring the challenges of authenticity in the face of social norms.

· Forbidden (2021-2023); a solo piece that expands to a group and becomes Unforbidden. Music by Claude Debussy, Gaspar Cassado, Gilbert Mansour, Abdel Wahab & Hossam Shaker; Sound Design and Electronic Bass: Mal Stein and Omar Dewachi; Lighting Design: Calvin Anderson; Animation: James Daher; Choreography, Costumes, and Set Design: Fadi J Khoury.

FJK Dance is grateful to receive the 2023 Creative Engagement Grant support of the Lower Manhattan Cultural Center for the opportunity to celebrate Arab heritage, by presenting signature choreography by Fadi J Khoury where contemporary ballet and ballroom dancing intersect with a Middle Eastern touch, to raise awareness in America about the richness of Arabic culture, while also introducing modern dance to the Arab tradition.

FJK DANCE CELEBRATES NINTH SEASON AT NEW YORK LIVE ARTS

219 W. 19th Street, NYC

May 23 - 24 - 25 at 7:30-9pm

Tickets are available online and at the box office: General Admission $45, and $20 Students.

Click Here

FJK Dance is a contemporary dance company based in New York City, founded in 2014 by Fadi J. Khoury and Sevin Ceviker. Through its performances FJK Dance supports a cross-cultural dialogue with a unique fusion of contemporary dance and visual art. At its core, the FJK vision in dance reflects an immigrant journey and belief in the power of the performing arts and bringing people together of all backgrounds. Fadi J Khoury's creative process is anchored in peace building, breaking boundaries, and challenging cultural stereotypes through the company's programming in community outreach and performance. Nationally, FJK Dance presents annual seasons at New York Live Arts in addition to performing in dance festivals such as Jacob's Pillow, Battery Dance and Dumbo Dance.

The Company continues its commitment to building a cross-cultural dialogue as they engage with diverse audiences around the globe and in the U.S. Their work draws from the opportunities and collaborations developed through international and national touring. In countries such as China, Japan, and Lebanon, their programs have laid foundations for understanding and appreciation between different cultures. FJK Dance community outreach programs help spread their message of unity and tolerance. To this end, they offer workshops, performances, and lecture demonstrations at educational institutions and non-profit organizations. FJK Dance is actively involved at Kings County Hospital (Brooklyn, NY) as an Artist-in-Residence. They support the hospital's efforts to create greater awareness and acceptance in society for mental health and wellness through "site-specific installations" of dance and visual art.

Fadi J. Khoury - Artistic Director and Choreographer was born in Iraq & raised in Lebanon, and trained in ballet, ballroom, and folklore dance. He toured the Middle East and North Africa with Caracalla Dance Theater, and Al Rahbani of Lebanon while studying visual arts at the Lebanese University of Fine Arts. In 2009, he moved to New York City, and was awarded a scholarship at the Ailey school to deepen his study in classical ballet and American modern dance styles, Simultaneously, Mr. Khoury taught ballroom at Arthur Murray Dance schools and became their top teacher in the US and worldwide. He received top instructor awards and rankings in competitive and social dance styles. As a dancer in New York, he worked with renowned choreographers such as Elisa Monte, Nejla Yatkin and Gary Pearce. Khoury co-founded FJK Dance in 2014, where visual art meets contemporary dance in performance and community outreach. His work is inspired by the impact of art on mental health, which led him to collaborate with the behavioral health department at NYC Health + Hospitals, becoming their first Artist-in-Residence in 2018.