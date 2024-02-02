Experiential Orchestra and Videmus announce THE JULIA PERRY CENTENARY CELEBRATION AND FESTIVAL, March 13- 16.

The Julia Perry Centenary Celebration and Festival will take listeners on a journey – a four day immersive experience – celebrating the unique genius of Julia Perry. Featuring world-renowned artists, internationally renowned scholars, and leaders in the field, but we also put the next generation centerstage in a side-by-side performance with NYC conservatories and Experiential Orchestra, with middle school and high school students forming a performance force of over 160 on stage at Alice Tully Hall.

Everyone participating is doing so because they believe in the importance of Julia Perry. This is an incredible moment, to bring together over 40 featured artists and scholars. Over the course of 12 events over four days, the full range of her music will be on display, from works for solo piano to chamber music, songs, works for chorus, soloists, and orchestral works. We will also feature a number of new arrangements of her music – for string quartet, string orchestra, and full orchestra, as we explore new ways of having her music be celebrated.

The festival follows the March 1st release of Experiential Orchestra's Bright Shiny Things album, American Counterpoints. We are thrilled that this album will feature the world premiere recording of Julia Perry's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (1963-68, rev. 1977), with four-time Grammy nominee Curtis Stewart as soloist. Surrounding the concerto are three other works by Julia Perry, all world premiere recordings, and two defining works by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson; music by Curtis Stewart himself completes the disc.

Opening Night with PUBLIQuartet, Violinist Curtis Stewart, Soprano Laquita Mitchell and Pianist Samantha Ege

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Doors at 7pm; Concert at 8pm

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker Street, New York, NY

Tickets & Information

Discussion and Discovery – A Lecture Series Organized by Dr. Louise Toppin

Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 9:30am-6pm

In Partnership with the Mannes School of Music at The New School College of Performing Arts

Theresa Lang Community and Student Center

Arnhold Hall, 2nd Floor

55 West 13th Street, New York, NY

Free Registration & Information

The Chamber Music of Julia Perry

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 7:30pm

In Partnership with the Mannes School of Music at The New School College of Performing Arts

Featuring Soloists from Experiential Orchestra; Donnie Ray Albert, Bass-Baritone; Brandon Patrick George, Flute; and Will Liverman, Baritone

Angela Hammond, Speaker

Chiwoniso Kaitano, Executive Director, MacDowell

Panel Discussion with Afa Dworkin, President and Artistic Director of the Sphinx Organization; Loki Karuna, Interdisciplinary Arts Activist; and Composer Anthony M. Kelley; moderated by Ashleigh Gordon, Co-Founder, Artistic Director & Violist of Castle of our Skins

John L. Tishman Auditorium

63 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY

Tickets & Information

Introducing Julia Perry to the Next Generation

Friday, March 15, 2024

Experiential Orchestra in a Side-by-Side Reading with Conservatory Students

Led by EXO Music Director James Blachly

With Violin Soloist Curtis Stewart; Fredara Hadley, Ph.D., Professor of Ethnomusicology, The Juilliard School; and Jennifer Arnold, Violist and Antiracism Advocate

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

50 W 37th St, New York, NY

Closed event. Festival participants only.

Closing Night with Experiential Orchestra, Violinist Curtis Stewart, Soprano Louise Toppin

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8pm

Presented by National Concerts

Featuring Experiential Orchestra; James Blachly, EXO Music Director; Curtis Stewart, Violin Soloist; Louise Toppin, Soprano; Students from Three New York City Conservatories; Ruckel Middle School Chorus (Niceville, FL); Sandra Day O'Connor HS Orchestra (San Antonio, TX)



Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

1941 Broadway, New York, NY

Tickets & Information

Use code EXO316 for a 15% discount