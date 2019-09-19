Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Bobby Steggert

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- apodcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Tony Nominee Bobby Seggert began in theatre because it gave him a sense of belonging to a group of people that live from a different core. Theatre worked best for him when it cut to the truthful core of the human experience, which can be painful but also produce alchemy. This process garnered Bobby many accolades including a well-deserved Tony nomination. In time, Bobby felt that getting these wonderful artistic and creative experiences was just a stand in for the space he ultimately had to create for himself. Bobby once searched for the authenticity in his artistic work, but now as a licensed social worker he has found it in his life. Onstage and off, story telling is something that connects us to our humanity and service towards others is the only way to achieve true happiness.





